Reported 280 Years Ago (April 1739): Criminals are sentenced to hangings and transportation abroad

From News Letter of April 13 1739 (April 24 in modern date):

Armagh, April 7.

We hear from the Assize of Monaghan, which ended last Saturday, that there are five Men under Sentence of Death for Felonies of different sorts, and amongst whom there is one, for receiving a reward to discover stolen Goods, which he did not perform according to agreement.

There are others under Rule of Transportation, one of which is one Andrew Irwin, a boy of fifteen Years old, Son of the noted James Roe Irwin, who was hang’d there about a Year ago for Horse stealing, and Brother of the two Irwins, who were taken by Mr. Johnston, and brought into the Jayl of Armagh.

There was another to be Transported from hence, who was found guilty of stealing to the Value of Ten pence, tho’ reputed a Man in good Circumstances.

[10 pence is about £10 in today’s money]

There was also there, a violent Prosecution of one Patrick Halligan, a Country Dancing-Master, by one James Summervill for robbing him of a Moydore on the Highway near Monaghan; but he was fairly acquitted by the Oaths of credible Witnesses, who proved him to be in Glaslough at the Time, when such Robbery was committed.

Our Assizes at Armagh ended here last Wednesday Night. The said two Irwins are under Sentence of Death for several Robberies which they have committed, and which since their Conviction they have frankly owned: Amongst others, they confess to have robber the said Summervill, who so unjustly prosecuted the poor Dancing-Master — They are to be executed next Tuesday.

And on the Tuesday following one John McWhorter, a Man convicted for Burglary and other Crimes, is also to be executed. There was one James McKenna, a Boy, who had stole some Money from his Master, convicted also, but he was recommended by the Grand Jury to be transported.

DUBLIN, April the 10th.

Extract of a Letter from Carlow, 5th of April, 1739.

I told you, in my last, how full our Goal was of Rogues: Their Trial came on on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

On the two first Days, ten were convicted, and sentenc’d to die; nine of which I saw executed on Tuesday Morning: The tenth, being a Woman, pleader her Belly, so was respited: So terrible an Execution was never known in this County.

Instead of employing Army to guard them from a Rescue, the whole Grand Jury, and every Gentleman in the County, attended them to the Gallows, with their Servants, as well arm’d as possible.

The rest of the Tories were, part, transmitted to be tried elsewhere, and part remain here under Rule of Transportation; so that I hope we shall spend next Winder free from that Terror, and Apprehension, were under all the last: However, the Conviction of these did not make us quite easy, ‘till we heard that Mr. Hewetson, and his Servant, after hunting the two chief Villains in the Country, and Captains of the others, and firing at each other for three Miles, at length shot them both, and providentially, escaped himself: so that they are both in Kilkenny Goal, in danger of dying of their Wounds, if not by the Hangman.

At the Assizes held at Clonmel, for the County of Tipperary the 21st Day of March 1739. the Grand Jury there sworn, did, among other things present that the Sum of 20l. Sterl. be laid on the County at large, and paid to Thomas Armstrong, Esq; Treasurer of the said County, by him paid over unto the Prosecutors of Bryan Hunt, on demand for the barbarous Murder of Lieut. John Hume, at Roscrea in said County, as the Judges of the Munster Circuit shall please to appoint.

At the Assizes at Monaghan, four Men were convicted for Horse and Cow Stealing, and are to be executed the 15th Instant.

Same Time one Henry Crone, of Scarnagheragh in said County of Monaghan, who is thought to be worth 700l. was tried for several Felonies, and found guilty of one to the Value of 4s. 6d. upon which the Court oder’d him to be forthwith transported to his Majesty’s Planations in America.

BELFAST.

On Monday last the Assizes ended at Carrickfergus, when Patrick Carr of Belfast was convicted of feloniously taking out of the Dwelling House of William Montgomery of Larne, several Goods, to the Value of 4l. the Property of William Graham Chapman. James Longmore (the Coiner) on a Rule of Bail, or to be transported. [£4 is about £1,000 today]

Martha Morrison, of this Place, found guilty of extorting 13d. per Week for the Loan of 3l. 10s. for a whole Year, fined 20l. besides Fees, and to be imprisoned six Months. [A £20 fine is about £5,000 today]

Three Petty Constables were found guilty of suffering Felons in their Custody to make their Escape, fined 5l. each and six Months Imprisonment.

And Robert Rea, a High Constable of the Parish of Glen, fined five Pounds and to be imprisoned six Months, for contemptuously refusing to accept a Prisoner, and a Justice of the Peace’s Warrant, or to assist the Petty Constable in Execution thereof.