Reported 280 Years Ago (April 21 1739): Tragic heiress who was cheated of inheritance drowns herself

From the Belfast News Letter of April 10 1739 (April 21 in the modern calendar):

DUBLIN, April 7.

Last Wednesday died Miss Mahon in the 18th Year of her Age, greatly lamented by many of her Acquaintance, who had nothing to hope from her Life, except the Pleasure of her Friendship; or to fear from her Death, except the loss of so much Virtue.

She spent her Time in easy Retirement from those Follies, which too many of the Fair Sex make the Business of their Lives.

She delighted in the Conversation of the Wise and Virtuous, and with great Decorum kept all young Men at a proper Distance.

Wherever she professed a Friendship, she was warm, sincere, and faithful; and her Hand was ever open to the Poor, whom she always relieved generously, according to the Weight of their Distress.

She was possessed of 6000l. and an Estate of 900l. per Annum.

[£6,000 is about £1.3m in today’s money, and £900 per annum is about £200,000]

We have the following melancholy account from Ballywhack in the County of Tipperary;

a Gentleman in that Neighbourhood being lately seiz’d by a kind of apoplectick Disorder, was carried off in the space of a few Minutes; the suddenness of his Death prevented him from disposing of his affairs, or making any Will.

He died possess’d of a very considerable personal Estate, and left behind him an only Daughter, a very deserving young Lady; his Effects were immediately seiz’d and snap’d up by some very nigh Relations, not leaving the young Lady the commonest Necessary of life.

This inhuman and unnatural Treatment, had a very unhappy effect on her, for being disqualified to earn her Bread by Way of Service, from her manner of Education, and the thoughts of being obliged to Friends for Support, or starving, bing [sic] a Reflection more mortifying than Death itself; she resolved to put a Period to her Misfortunes at once, by some violent Measures, and communicated her Design to a young Woman who had been her waiting Maid in her Father’s life; but she believing it to be only the effect of Vapours, was careless in apprizing any Body of what the young Lady told her, but in three Days after she was found drowned in a Horse-Pond, not far from her Father’s House, and was discovered by means of a red Ribbon, which by some accident hung loose from her Cap, and the Tip of it just floated on the Surface of the Water.

The Right Hon. the Countess Dowager of Antrim is much indisposed.

Yesterday the Rt. Hon, the Lord Mayor, Sheriffs, and Aldermen, waited on their Excellencies and Lord Justices at the Castle, to congratulate with them on the Birth of a second Prince to his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales; and to transmit their Address on the same Occasion to his Majesty. [This is a reference to Dublin Castle]

This Week a Sailor was drown’d, by falling off the Yard-Arm of a Ship, lying near the Custom-house key. [Custom House Quay still exists in Dublin, and is now best known as a road running along the River Liffey near the city centre, near the Custom House and the main bus station]

LONDON, March 29.

We hear from Gloucester, That on Monday last a Hog was killed there, at Mr. Tho. Lilly’s, (famous for his Breed of Horses) at Huntsham in Herefordshire, which weigh’d 32 Score and 10lb.