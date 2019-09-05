Reported 280 Years Ago (Aug 1739): Man found with goods is detained near Newry

From the August 14 1739 Belfast News Letter (which is equivalent to August 25 in the modern calendar):

This is the last in a surviving nine-month batch of papers that began in late 1738. Most of the other editions of the paper, from its founding in 1737 to early 1750s are lost. This week we are reproducing the last sections of the August 14 paper, which was printed as Britain was close to going to war with Spain, almost exactly 200 years before it would go to war with Germany.

Where appropriate there are explanatory footnotes:

DUBLIN, August 11.

On Saturday the 4th of this instant August 1739.

There was taken up by captain Johnston’s men of the Fews, and county of Armagh, within four miles of Newry; a young man, who calls himself George Carr, of about twenty years of age, of low squat stature, full round face, dark eyes, and broad nose, dark wigg, brown coat, blue waistcoat with white metal buttons, leather breeches, and a sailor’s shirt; he says he lived till about ten months ago, nine years with Mr. Mullinard a diamond merchant in Henry-Street, Dublin; and with him was found a dark iron-gray horse five years old, a little white like a C. in his forehead, about fourteen hands high, marked with tarr on his far buttock, as if done with a horse-shoe and a grayish mane and tail, and long bob: there was likewise found in a sack with him twelve pewter plates, two of them soop plates, mark’d S S. and made by Roger Ford in Cooke street Dublin, one new Cambrick apron without mark, and two other line aprons, one course and the other fine, both marked D.L. one apron without strings or mark, and two other linen aprons, one course and the other fine, both marked D.L. one apron of chequer’d linen, an old flannel petty coat, with a stampt linen border, a woman’s riding-coat of fine cloth, of a light drab colour, with two capes, the upper one crimson velvet, an old livery frock of a lead colour, lined with blue, and blue button-holes, two brass candlesticks, one a low round, and soldered above the bottom, and the other, a long square one rounded in the corners.

He had along with him a person whom he calls John M’Donald, who he says lived in Loftus’s-lane Dublin, opposite the sign of the coach and horses, who claim’d a property to all the above said goods, except the livery frock, which said Carr says he had from the aforesaid Mr. Mullinard his master.

The said M’Donald made his [word missing] and the said Carr may be found in the [word missing, begins with g might be gaol] of Armagh, and said things suppos’d to be stolen.

Whoever claims a property in them, and gives security to prosecute the said Carr next assizes at Armagh, may have them without fee or reward.

TWO extraordinary good and convenient new built Houses in Portglenone in the County of Antrim, well slated and sash’d, with Office-Houses, fit for the Habituation of any Gentleman or Merchant, with Land convenient, are to be SET for 10 Years, at a reasonable Rent, by HENRY O’HARA, Esq, at Crebilly near Ballymena, or by Anthony Kinsly at Portglenone.