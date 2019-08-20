Reported 280 Years Ago (August 1739): Protestant tenants sought for towns and lands

From the Belfast News Letter of August 7 1739 (August 18 in the modern calendar):

This is to give NOTICE,

THAT the several Towns and Lands of Agheloghan, Creeve, Gortgarne, Ballynaleny, and Ballydugenan (together with 38 Acres of Portlee, now in the Possession of Hugh Boyle) containing the Whole 838 Acres, Plantation Measure, situate in the Parishes of Duneane and Drumaul, in the Barony of Toome, and County of Antrim, being Part of the Estate of Charles O’Neill, Esq, are to be Let, on reasonable Terms, to Protestant Tenants, for three Lives or 31 Years from the first Day of November 1730.

PROPOSALS in Writing will be received by the said Charles O’Neill at Shane’s Castle, or by his agent, Mr. Charles O’Hara at Sharvogs, near Randalstown in the County of Antrim.

Dated the 4th Day of July, 1739.

DUBLIN, August 4.

Extract of a Letter from Larne, in the county of Antrim of the 30th of July.

Yesterday was a week since we left Plymouth, in company with Sir Chaloner Ogle, and three ships of 60 guns each.

It is not know on what service they are going, they not being to open their orders till they are in the latitude 45.

[Ogle later became Admiral of the Fleet. In the Atlantic, 45 latitude is a line that runs from — in the west — a point north of Boston in America to — in the east — roughly the middle of France. As is often the case with 1739 reports, it is written in a way that makes sense to a contemporary reader but not to us. It is unclear how this news came via Larne and then Dublin. Perhaps someone on the ship sent a letter to Larne, or perhaps the ship travelled far north of 45 degrees and along the north coast of Ulster, where a smaller vessel brought ashore letters as it passed Co Antrim]

BELFAST. The races at Bellair began on Tuesday last, when the 30l. plate was run for, and win [sic] by a mare belonging to the right hon. the earl of Antrim. On Wednesday the 10l. plate was win by the right hon. the lord viscount Hillsborough’s horse, Cheshire Tom. And, On Thursday the 20l. plate was win by a Gallway, Pickle Herring, belonging to the said earl of Antrim. At which place there was fine diversion. [Where was Bellair? We cannot find references to such a place. Email ben.lowry@newsletter.co.uk or call 028 9089 7713]