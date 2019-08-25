Reported 280 Years Ago (August 21 1739): Jacobite is said to have been seen in Guernsey

From August 10 1739 News Letter (August 21 in modern date):

LONDON July 31.

Yesterday the following strange story was told by several people in the city, viz. that last week several French gentlemen came in a barge from France to the island of Guernsey, and continued there for four days, after which they departed for St. Maloes; and that about 20 hours after their departure, an express came to the island, with orders to the governor to stop them, but it was too late.

It is said the pretender’s son was one of the company: to confirm which it is given out, that as soon as the barge had landed the company at St. Maloes, they were saluted with several guns.

[The pretender, James Francis Edward Stuart, was son of the Catholic King James II, defeated at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, as older 1739 News Letter would have remembered. It is unclear which of his two sons is referred to above, but likely to be the ‘young pretender’, Bonnie Prince Charlie, who would be defeated in Scotland in 1745, in the Jacobite rebellion]

We hear that on Friday last Isabella the wife of James Bird of the parish of Donnegore, was delivered of three brave sons, which on the Sabbath following were christened by the Rev. Mr. Skelton, by the names of Robert, James and John, and are all in a thriving way.