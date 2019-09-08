Reported 280 Years Ago (August 25 1739): As war with Spain looms, linen weavers in Dromore sing songs and express loyalty

From the August 14 1739 News Letter (Aug 25 modern date):

This is the last in a surviving nine-month batch of papers that began in late 1738. Most other editions of the paper, from its founding in 1737 to early 1750s are lost. On Monday we will reproduce the last serialisation of this paper, which was printed as Britain was close to going to war with Spain, almost exactly 200 years before it would go to war with Germany.

In coming weeks, Ben Lowry will write about the 1738/39 News Letters:

We hear from Dromore in the county of Down that on Wednesday the first of August instant, a great number of the Protestant Linen Weavers in and about that town assembled themselves in a most handsome apparel, with cockades in their hats, and made their procession through the town two by two, with drums and colours flying and musick before them, and a linen loom carried by six men, whereon a child was sitting and weaving, during the whole time of the procession; and afterwards adjourned themselves to certain houses, then and there prefixed for their entertainment, where they had everything dress’d after the nicest manner; and after dinner they order’d a large bonefire to be made in the middle of the town, where they with a great number of gentlemen all gathered in a body drank several loyal healths, viz. his majesty king George the prince and princess of Wales, and all the royal family, the glorious and immortal memory of king William, prosperity to the linen manufacture, and several other valuable healths, and at every health, the drums beat, and a volley of thirty muskets were fired, they order’d drink to be given to the mobb, who all joined in huzzas with loud acclamations, God bless king George, down with the Spaniards: a song was also composed by one of the body suitable to the occasion, to the tune of the glorious first of August, and publickly sung with a chorus of the whole assembly, afterwards the bishop of Dromore order’d a barrel of drink to be given, which was done in a handsome manner, and the night ended with great meriment, and illuminations throughout the whole town, and all other demonstrations of joy and satisfaction amongst the inhabitants.

WHEREAS an anonymous Letter was lately sent to the Printer of the Belfast News-Letter, &c. importing, that the Purse with the Gold Pieces (formerly advertis’d to belost) was found, and requiring to know what Reward the Person should receive ho would produce the same: NOW I James Mc.Clure of Belfast Merchant, do hereby promise a Guinea Reward to the Person or Persons that will deliver to me the said Purse and Gold. July 31, 1739, James Mc.Clure

This is to give NOTICE,

THAT Mr. ANDREW FLIN, Dancing Master from Dublin, is now now come to, and intends to settle and teach in Belfast, and in COLERAINE, and teach at the Rev. Mr. Orr’s School, and proposeth to attend and teach in Gentlemen’s Houses within twelve Miles distance of said Place. Date July 31, 1739.

To be set or sold,

FROM the first of November next, for a Term of years, a very good Farm of eighty one Acres, [part of which is set] with a very good Country House, Office-houses, Gardens, &c. There are several Parks well inclosed and planted, well water’d; situat at Ensign Burn’s at Dundrum Harbour in the County of Down, a Place of good Trade, and very convenient for a Gentleman or a Merchant, or for Goat Whey Lodgings, Entuire at said Place, or of Mr. Thomas Gunning in Carrickfergus, or Mr. Francis Acheson in Belfast.

l Morning View, page 10

WHEREAS Edward Glancey, Staymaker, did on Tuesday last clandestinely run off from Belfast, and fraudulently or feloniously carry along with him several Pairs of Womens Stays, belonging to sundry Persons in said Place: This is therefore to give Notice, That whoever will secure, so as he the said Glancy be brought to Justice, shall have a Guinea Reward, on applying to the Printer hereof, or to Mr. James Bryan, at the Woolpack, on Usher’s Quay, Dublin. N.B. The said Glancy is a low, squat, set Man, betwixt forty and fifty Years of age, of a very swarthy Complexion, spotted with the Small Pox, and much troubled with a Shortness of Breath. Aug. 7, 1739.