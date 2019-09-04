Reported 280 Years Ago (August 25 1739): Convicts shipped from Dublin to America

From the August 14 1739 Belfast News Letter (which is equivalent to August 25 in the modern calendar):

This is the last in a surviving nine-month batch of papers that began in late 1738. Most of the other editions of the paper, from its founding in 1737 to early 1750s are lost. This week we are reproducing the last sections of the August 14 paper, which was printed as Britain was close to going to war with Spain, almost exactly 200 years before it would go to war with Germany.

Where appropriate there are explanatory footnotes:

DUBLIN, August 11.

On Wednesday last upwards of 50 fellons, convicts, were put on board ships in our harbour, to be transported to his majesty’s plantations in America.

We hear from Cork, that last week died there in the 65th year of his age, the famous Matthew Buchinger, born without hands or feet, whose performances were well known to the world. [Buchinger, a German magician, had given demonstrations in Belfast in 1722]

Last Monday one Fazakerly, a chimney-sweeper, who went to buy coals on Ormond’s Quay, going into the lighter, fell from the plank, by which fall he broke his arm and tore open his belly in the most miserable manner, of which he died next morning.

The persons committed to Newgate last Sunday, on suspicions of inlisting men for foreign service on the information of one O’Brian, as mentioned in our last, are all discharged.

[Not to be confused with the famous Newgate prison in London, there was also such a jail Dublin, which was closed in the 1800s]

This is to give NOTICE,

THAT William Seed, Merchant, on the Hanover Quay in Belfast, sells choice old English WHITE SALT at s per Barrel, for ready Money. He has also good FRENCH SALT, which he will sell very reasonably.

To be LETT,

For two Years from Michaelmas next,

THE House near the Market-House in the Town of Antrim, in which the Rev. Skeffington Bristow now lives, being very convenient for a small Family, there is an enclosed Backside, with a Stable and Cow-house, and a small Garden. Enquire of the said Mr. Bristow. [This seems to be a reference to a Skeffington Bristow, born around 1701 in Corbally, Antrim, who died in 1797, and is buried in Rasharkin. He married Elizabeth Gore Grattan in 1734]

To be LETT,

From the 25th of March next, for any Term not exceeding 16 Years.

THE INNS now posessed by Mr. THOMAS HENNING, at the sign of the GEORGE in Belfast, consisting of a larger commodious Dwelling House, Stables , Cellars, Gardens & c. and about nineteen Acres of good Land, lying very contiguous to said Inns _ Enquire at Mr. FRANCIS ELLIS, of Carrickfergus. Dated 19th July, 1739.