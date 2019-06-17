Reported 280 Years Ago (June 16 1739): Boat is now ready to set sail for America, via Scotland

From the Belfast News Letter of June 5 1739 (June 16 in the modern calendar):

BELFAST.

The snow, Charming Molly, belonging to Mr. Henry Mc.Lachlen, of this place, is now clear to sail hence for the isle of Gea, in the Highlands of Scotland, where a great number of Highland gentlemen are to go on board her and another vessel, whereof one Mr. Brown is master, and will carry with them upwards of 200 musquets, and a greater number of broad swords and other arms, bound for Cape Faire, in South Carolina, in America.

[Gea is Gigha, an island in Argyll, off the west coast of Scotland.

Advertisements that appeared in the News Letter earlier in the year had said that the Charming Molly would be leaving for either Newcastle in Delaware or nearby Philadelphia in Pennsylvania on May 1. But as this ad shows, the boat is only now clear to sail, via Scotland, for South Carolina, further south]

THE good Ship WILLIAM and JAMES, burthren two hundred Tuns, James Agnew Owner, commanded by John Adams; well fitted, and of excellent Accommodations; being a Ship built for the Trade, and very Commodious for carrying PASSENGERS; Will be clear to sail from the Lough of Belfast, where she now lies, for New-Castle or Philadelphia, in America, against the first Day of June next. Any Persons, who incline to go as Passengers, Apprentices, or Redemptioners, may apply to said James AGNEW, HENRY Mc.LACHLEN, or JOHN BOYD in Belfast, who will agree with the easiest Terms, and they may depend on the best of Usage. [This is a reappearance of the second surviving News Letter ad for a boat to America. When it appeared earlier in 1739 the reference to “first Day of June next” was ambiguous and seemed to refer to June 1739, but now seems to refer to 1740, unless perhaps departure has been delayed, as with the Charming Molly, but the ad not updated]

PORT-NEWS.

Since my last arrived the Unity of Irvine, James Boyd, thence with Coals, --- The Nathaniel, Robert Moor, from Liverpool with Rocksalt, Sugar and Earthen ware. --- The Dolphin of Portpatrick, William Beard, from Liverpool, the white sale and Tobacco. --- The John and Archibald of Irvine, Thomas Hendry, thence with Coals. --- The Thomas of Whitehaven, John Rodgers, thence with Coals. --- The William and Mary, Boyle, with Merchant Goods, from Dublin.

DUBLIN, June 2.

Thursday last about two o’clock, a fire broke out in a house in Cole-Alley near Meath-street but by the timely help of engines, it was extinguish’d without doing much damage.

We hear the following regiments are to be on Dublin duty this year, viz. the late right hon. lieut. general Pearce’s horse, the hon. lieut. general Dalzel’s, colonel Howard’s, and colonel Campbell’s regiments of foot.

