Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (Aug 21 1739): Hundreds more men are seized for war service

From the Belfast News Letter of August 10 1739 (which is August 21 in the modern calendar):

ENGLAND. Bristol, July 28.

The embargo was this day taken off all ships and vessels whatsoever.

An express arrived here last Saturday night from London to the magistrates of this city, on which account the constables were conven’d at the council house and at ten o’clock that night were ordered out to impress all able-bodied men, as well hand-men as seamen, for his majesty’s service.

The magistrates continued at the council-house ‘till two or three in the morning; by which time the constables had secured near 100 in bridewell. Sunday and Monday nights the impress was continued, when upwards of 100 more were taken into custody.

Tuesday they passed their several examinations, when only about 70 were judged fit for the service of the navy.

We hear that if there should be a war, a post will arrive here every day from London.

LONDON, July 31, and Aug, 2.

On Saturday last admiral Balchen, in the Russel, together with the Namure, Bukcingham, O, Superbe, Prince of Orange, and Lyon men of war, anchor’d in the Downs, having received orders to repair thither directly.

The William and Mary, and Catharine yacht were also ordered thither.

We hear for certain that no French fishing vessels are sufferr’d on our coasts, the tenders &c , having orders to oblige them to go off, as soon as soon as they discover them.

On Saturday last a large quantity of military stores were delivered from the ordnance office, and shipp’d on board the John and Elizabeth, capt. Matthews, who is bound for Scotland, and is to sail with the utmost expedition.

Yesterday morning 250 voluntiers were put on board several barges from the Savoy, in order to embark for Gibraltar and Port-Mahon, to augment the regiments there.

The recruits for the foot-guards and march-

LONDON, Aug, 2.

This morning the lords of the admiralty received an express of great importance from admiral Haddock.

They have also an account that a rich ship from Buenos-Ayres, on the king of spain’s account, got into Cadiz the day before admiral Haddock arrived off that place. [Nicholas Haddock, who features regularly in News Letters at this time, was British naval commander-in-chief as the crisis with Spain escalated, culminating in October in the War of Jenkins Ear]

Letters yesterday from Cadiz, mention that all the English ships, to the number of 25, had sailed away, on notice sent them by the British minister to depart; and that the Spaniards there work night and day to fit out the men of war; and that all along the coast they are using all the means possible to prevent a descent; and that such preparations as are now making in Spain, was scarce ever known there.

A few days since a German lady of great distinction, was grossly affronted by a mob of rude women, as she was in a mercer’s shop in this city.