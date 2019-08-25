Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (August 25 1739): Italian land owners told to set up beehives to increase wax and honey production

From the News Letter of August 14 1739 (August 25 in the modern calendar). It is the last paper in the surviving nine-month batch of News Letters from late 1738. Most papers between 1737 and the early 1750s are lost.

We will reproduce the entirety of this last paper in the batch over the coming days, with footnotes where appropriate to explain references:

ITALY. Florence, July 27.

A FEW days after an order was published here, commanding all persons possess’d of lands in the country, to set up beehives, for increasing the production of wax and honey, under a severe penalty if the order be not complied with in twelve months.

About 50 families of peasants are arrived here from Lorain, in order to settle themselves in the maromme of Sienna and cultivate that part of the country which is mostly uninhabited: for their encouragement, each family is allow’d by the government a certain quantity of ground with a few cattle and other things necessary for their subsistance, till they can maintain themselves upon the produce of their settlement.

On the 24th Sig. Caspari, the great duke’s commissary at war, set out from hence to review the Tuscan garrisones at Pisa, Leghorn, Porto Ferraio, and Grossetto. Severn pieces of [word unclear] cannon have been brought hither from Sienna and other fortresses of this state, in order to be new cast.

DENMARK,

Copenhagen, July 25, N.S.

Count Daneshield goes next week to survey the new works ordered at Gluckstadt, which are now almost finished.

Hamburg, August Copenhagen, July 25, N.S.

The bishop of Lubeck, duke Regent of Holstein, has his residence at present at Kiel, and applies himself with great assiduity to the affairs under his administration. His highness has, with the advice of his privy-council, lately made several regulations, which are much approved of.

FRANCE. Compiegne, July 18. O.S.

The 13th instant M. Amelot, secretary of state of foreign affairs, received a courier from the marquis de Maillebois, with the convention concluded between him and malecontents of Corsica.

As soon as the king returns to Versailles, a council extraordinary will be call’d in order to deliberate on the manner in which the court must behave towards the malecontents.

In the main time, his majesty will grant them his protection, and all the Dispatches in that Island are to be sign’d in the king’s name, without making the least mention of the republick of Genoa.

Yesterday the earl of Waldegrave, ambassador from the king of Great-Britain, had a conference with Cardinal de Fleury, which lasted about two hours, and his excellency afterwards dispatched a courier to his court. We have not been able to guess at the subject of that conference; but our politicians assure us, that the king labours to accommodate the differences arisen of late between the court of Madrid and London: and in case no method can be found out to prevent a rupture between these two crowns, his majesty will resolve upon a neutrality, that he may religiously observe the Treaties subsisting between him and said courts.

[Aged 85 at this time, Cardinal de Fleury was effectively the Prime Minister of France under King Louis XV. He was credited with the relatively good governance that existed at that time in the country.

As war between Spain and Britain loomed, France’s intentions were a source of concern to the latter, because it was considered by London to be closer in sympathy to Madrid]