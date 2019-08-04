Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (August 4 1739): Crowd’s delight as blind man hits robber

From July 24 1739 News Letter (August 4 modern date):

LONDON, July 14.

On Thursday night, about 10 o’clock, a Mr, Stanley, the blind gentleman, was coming down Cheapside, he perceiving a fellow attempting to pick his pocket, clapp’d hold of him, and with his cane gave him most severe discipline, to the great satisfaction of great number of spectators that gathered together upon this occasion, who were well pleased to see a gentleman drub such a villain, that intended to take the advantage of him in his misfortune.

ARTICLES

For thirty, a ten, and a twenty Pound Plate, to be run for on the Course of Bellair, in the County of Antrim on Tuesday the last Day of July, 1739, and the Wednesday and Thursday following.

First. EVERY Horse, Mare, or Gelding that runs for the Thirty Pound Plate, to carry twelve Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Second. The Ten Pound Plate, to be run for by Gallways to carry eight Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Third. The Twenty Pound Plate to be run for by Horses, &c. to carry Ten Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Fourth. Any Horse, &c. that runs for any of the above Plates, and shall win two Heats, shall be deem’d the winning Horse, &c. without being obliged to run a third, to save his or her Distance. The time of starting to be between three and four in the afternoon; half and hour to be allow’d for rubbing between each Heat.

Fifth. Every Rider, that shall ride for any of the above Plates, must come to the Scales and be weigh’d after each Heat, as well as the rider of the winning Horse, &c. or such Horse, that such Rider shall ride shall be deem’d distanced; and no Horse to cross or jostle in running for any of the said Plates, but the first and second, and they in the last Mile only; nor no Horse, &c. to win more than one Plate.

Sixth. All Horses, &c. are to be enter’d and shewn, to John Stewart, Clerk of the Course at Glenarm, on the Tuesday before running, and pay three Crowns, for the Thirty Pound Plate, one Crown for the Ten, and two for the Twenty (or pay double if they enter at the Post) and the winning horse of each Place, to pay as much more for Beam and Scales.

Seventh. All Disputes to be determined by Judges to be appointed each Day of running, and the Thirty Pound Plate to be run for on Tuesday, the Ten on Wednesday, and the Twenty on Thursdy [sic] following.

Dated, June 25th, 1739. Sign’d by Order, JOHN STEWART, Clerk