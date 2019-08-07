Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (August 7 1739): The Portuguese rout a group of Moors in Mazgam in north Africa

From July 27 1739 News Letter (August 7 modern date):

Lisbon, June 1.

Our letters from Mazagam in Africa, of the 5th of April last bring advice, that on the 25th of March don Bernard Periera de Berredo, governor and captain-general having sent out a few troopers, commanded by a cornet, in order to take post in the camp of Old Mazagam, and gather up the usual provision of wood and forage, nineteen Moors likewise repair’d thither with a white standard, and told them that they had divers sorts of goods destin’d for the ransom of some of their relations who were prisoners at Mazagam, but that they would not enter into treaty about the matter until the cornet and his men were return’d to the town; then they retir’d, after threatening to oblige him to it by force, in case he refused to do it of his own accord.

The cornet immediately sent notice to the governor of what passed, who order’d him to keep his post, promising at the same time to sustain him in case of need.

The Moors being as good as their word, came in great numbers from Azamor, in order to dislodge the Portugueze, upon which the governor detach’d a party of horse, who attack’d the enemy, and drove them before them for above a league together, tho’ their numbers encreased as they gave ground; but their commandant and three of their principal officers being kill’d upon the spot, and two others taken prisoners, they fled to Azamor in the utmost confusion.

The Portugueze return’d to Mazagam without any other loss but one man, who accidentally fell off his horse and was carried away by the enemy; but in all appearance the Moors have lost a great many men, a considerable number of the wounded having fallen into their hands.

The Portugueze, it seems, are terrible fellows when they have to deal with Moors; but had they made their own loss greater, it would have set off the story to better advantage, and no way lessen’d the honour of the victory.

[Mazagan, now El Jadida, was a fortified Portuguese colony on Morocco’s Atlantic coast established in the 1500s. The Portuguese were in constant conflict with the Moors and left 30 years after this report]

ITALY, Rome, June 23. N.S

THE chevalier de St. George is returned hither from his country seat at Albano. The next day after his return, the duke de St. Aignan, ambassador from France, received an express from Civitta Vecchia, with advice that cardinal Tencin was arrived there; upon which advice his excellency set out immediately to meet his eminency, who, being accompanied with his nephew, general of the gallies of Malta, together wit serval knights of that order, arrived here the same evening.

Immediately after his arrival cardinal Ottoboni, protector of the kingdom of France, went to compliment him on his safe arrival in this city. The day before yesterday cardinal Tencin waited on the chevalier de St. George, and this day his eminency had a conference with cardinal Corsini. [The chevalier was son of King James II, and ‘pretender’ to the throne]