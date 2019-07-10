Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 10 1739): Royals inspect regiments of soldiers at a review in Hyde Park, London

From June 29 1739 News Letter (July 10 in modern date):

LONDON, June 21.

This morning at half an hour after nine o’clock, his majesty and the duke of Cumberland, on horseback, and the four princesses in their coaches, attended by several of the ministers of state and general officers of the army, came to Hyde-park, when his majesty rode up to the right of the first regiment, then came down the front of the three regiments, they went through their exercise, by a signal given by col. Pulteney, from the top of a caravan fix’d in the front; after which they pass’d in review before his majesty, and coming to their former ground, they fir’d in platoons, &c.

They made a very good appearance, being all clean and well powder’d; and though the action lasted about two hours and a half, and notwithstanding the fire was the hotest that most of them had ever seen, yet not a man gave ground.

About one o’clock his majesty, the duke, and the princesses return’d to Kensington.

Baron Stanberg and his lady, madam Valnoute, and several nobility and gentry in their coaches were present. [The Duke of Cumberland, Prince William Augustus, was the third son of King George II and aged 18 at this time, as war with Spain loomed]

County-warrants are ordered to be issued out to the respective officers, directing them to take acre that the constables and headboroughs in their respective districts make diligent search after all persons for his majesty’s service.

SWITZERLAND.

Schaffhausen, June 6 O.S.

A great many Swiss that went over to inhabit the new settlements of the English at Carolina and Georgia, are return’d from thence, not being able to bear the climate, nor many other inconveniences of that country.

Extract of a letter from Charles-Town in South-Carolina, dated April 5.

“The Spaniards of St. Auguistn [sic], near Georgia, have issued a proclamation, giving freedom to all white servants, and Negroe of Indian slaves, belonging to Carolina, Purisburg, or Georgia, that will go over to them, and have alloted them land near St. Augustin, where upwards of 800 have been received, to the great loss of the planters of those parts, which will prove their ruin if a stop is not put to such villainous proceedings.

This is certain proof of their intent to attack Georgia, in which case these servants and slaves will be their pilots, and our worse enemies.” [St Augustine, now in Florida, is the oldest European settlement in the US]