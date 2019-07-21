Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 21 1739): Highwayman robbery alongside Kilkenny stage coach

From the News Letter of July 10 1739 (July 21 modern date).

DUBLIN, July 7.

Some Days last week as the Kilkenny stage coach as coming to town a gentleman on horseback came up with it, and being a little tired desired a gentleman in the coach to let him go in, and he to ride his horse, which the gentleman was well pleased to do for the benefit of the air; but soon after he was robbed by a single highwayman, who took all his money, and was so complaisant as not to disturb the ladies, whilst the gentleman that rode the horse escaped, and had a large quantity of money about him.

BELFAST.

As the printer of this paper is at very considerable expense in enlarging and sending the same, and makes no additional charge, he hopes his good customers will be the more punctual in their payment; and that those gentlemen who have not as yet had an opportunity of discharging the arrears due therefore, and for the London Magazine, till May last, will do it as soon as conveniency permits, that the present year may commence from that time. --- The accounts may be seen at Mr. Richard Lendrick’s in Ballymena, Mr. John Haltridge;s in Ballymoney, and at Mr. James Adams’s in Coleraine, who have power to receive such arrears.

LONDON, June 30.

Last Wednesday they began to cut out lines on Blackheath in order to form a camp for the seven regiments of foot who are soon expected to arrive here from Ireland.

His majesty has ordered the general officers of the army to mark out a camp for 14,000 men, from Black-heath, to be in readiness to go on [two words obscured] in the Downs, to be landed in the western ports, where there may be occasion for them. [War with Spain was close to being declared]