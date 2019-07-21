Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 21 1739): Scottish man sentenced to hang for theft and asks his judges why he was not banished instead

From the News Letter of July 10 1739 (July 20 modern date)

SCOTLAND. Edinburgh, June 28.

Tuesday last the jury on James Ratcliff’s trial returned a verdict, finding the shops in Aberbrotheck were broken (as libelled) and the goods theftuously carried off therefrom, and the pannel art and part thereor &c.

Whereupon the lords sentenced him to be hanged the first of August in the Grass-market.

He heard the sentence unmoved, reflected on the jury, wishing also he had addressed them the night before, when his council did it so faintly for him; told the lords they ought at worst to have only banished him; and, as one instance of his conciousness of his own innocence, said, he long ago refused to accept transportation, when Mr. Lindsay clerk came and offer’d it; why, added he Lindsay, is not this true?

Sure you are not dumb, speak up, sirrah!

At last making a bow, he thanked the lords saying, since it must be so, I shall die like a lamb.

DUBLIN, July 7.

There were such a vast number of able bodied landmen that went last Tuesday to enter on board the Yatch, that the clark could not set them down fast enough, so that a quarrel had like to ensue through an eagerness of being set down first.

There has been no embargo laid upon shipping in this kingdom as yet, as has been inserted in several news-papers.

BELFAST.

Thursday next the quarter sessions for this county will be held.

Since my last arrived the Providence of Dublin, Thomas Bedford, with sundry merchandizes from thence. She has also the soldiers baggage on board, that went thro’ this place yesterday for Carrick-fergus.

LONDON.

The right Hon. Sir Robert Walpole, has presented his son, the lord Walpole, with several fine paintings of great value for his house at the exchequer. [Walpole was the first prime minister. He had several sons, but this might be a reference to Horatio, who was a Whig politician. The report below also refers to him.

He left on a Grand Tour of Europe in 1739 with a group that included the poet Thomas Gray]

His excellency Hortaio Walpole, Esq; ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary from his Britannick majesty to the states general, arrived at the Hague last Monday se’nnight about seven in the evening, being met by Mr. Trevor Marslandsluys, and was complimented that very evening on his arrival by the marquis de St. Gilles, the Spanish ambassador, and by the other ambassadors and foreign ministers.

Next day he received the compliments of their high mightinesses by their president for the week; and since that he has returned the visit he received from the Spanish and the other foreign ambassadors, and has held several conferences with some of the states general.

On Wednesday last his excellency, and several foreign ministers, &c. were at a grand entertainment made for them by the baron de Sporke, his majesty’s envoy extraordinary, as elector of Hanover.

The managers of the lottery have (in a very political manner) advanced the price of their tickets to six shillings premium, but it is hoped the buyers will consider the disadvantages of 15l. per cent discount from the prizes, and suspend their purchase. It is much expected tickets will fall under par in less than two months. [Six shillings is around £70 in today’s money]