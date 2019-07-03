Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 3 1739): Plea to king to establish Irish Protestant schools

From the June 22 1739 Belfast News Letter (July 3 in the modern calendar):

To the king’s most excellent majesty.

The humble address of the incorporated society in Dublin, for promoting English protestant schools in Ireland.

May it please your majesty,

WE your majesty’s most dutiful and loyal subjects, the incorporated society in Dublin for promoting English Protestant schools in Ireland, do humbly present to your majesty our most dutiful and grateful acknowledgements for your majesty’s late gracious benefaction, towards carrying on the design of the charter granted by your Majesty to this society.

Animated by your majesty’s truly royal bounty, we shall be able more effectually to discharge the trust reposed in us, and to proceed with vigour in educating the children, especially of popish parents, in protestant principles, and training them to labour of all kinds, particularly the linen manufacture.

This very reasonable instance of your majesty’s goodness, is a new proof of your regard for the protestant religion, and the true interest of this country.

And the increase of your family, by the birth of another prince, (upon which we humbly beg leave to congratulate your majesty.) gives us the most pleasing prospect, that when the glory of your majesty’s reign shall be compleated, which we pray God may long continue happy and prosperous, blessings we now enjoy will be conveyed to latest posterity.

[In 1731 the bishops of the Established Church in Ireland petitioned the king, George II, for a charter to set up schools where Catholic children would be taught under the Protestant religion.

The charter was granted two years later]

On the 13th instant was married, ARTHUR UPTON, Esq, eldest son, and heir apparent, of the Hon. Col. JOHN UPTON of Castleupton, to Miss Ward, daughter of Mr. Justice Ward, of Castleward; a beautiful young lady, of fine accomplishments, with a large fortune.

On Tuesday last Downpatrick Races began, when five horses started for the 40l. plate, which was won by a horse belonging to Thomas Knox, of Ardquin, Esq; two bein distanc’d. And, On Wednesday three strated [sic] for the 10l. plate, which was won by a bay horse belonging to Robert Kyle of Ballybeen, Esq; And yesterday the 20l. plate was won by a black horse belonging to Mr. Edward Harris of this place, when six started against him.

BELFAST PORT NEWS.

Since my last arrived the Jane of Newry, John Agnew, from Liverpool, with white Salt. Mary Anne of Waterford, Walter Welch, thence with Wheat, Cheese and Pork. Friend’s Adventure of Irvine, Thomas Boyd, from Workington, with Coals. Hopewell of Belfast, Edward Macdowell, from Cadis, with Salt and Wine.