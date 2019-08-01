Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 31 1739): Joy at the birth of a son and heir for the Chichester family

From the July 20 1739 News Letter (July 31 modern date):

BELFAST.

The Rejoicings on Account of the Birth of a Son and Heir to the Hon. John Chichester, Esq, Brother to the Rt. Hon. Arthur, Earl of Donnegal, began here on Tuesday last at 6 o’Clock in the evening, when the Gentlemen went to the Town Hall, and the Ladies to Mr. Banks’s: The Gentlemen were about 120 in Number, and the Ladies 100, all Inhabitants of the Town of Belfast, except 4 or 5 from Carrickfergus.

There were two Tables the whole Length of the large Hall covered with green Cloth, which, together with the large Table under the Sovereign’s Seat, were fill’d with Gentlemen, as close as they cou’d conveniently sit, and the following Healths were drunk in [word unclear, looks like bumpers], 1st, that of the new born Son.

2d, the Rt. Hon. Lady Dowager Donnegall’s,

3d, the Rt. Hon. Arthur, Earl of Donnegall’s. 4th.

the Hon. John Chichester, Esq; and his Lady’s.

5th, the Rt. Hon. the Lord Derrymore and his Lady’s.

6th, the Rt. Hon. Clotworthy Lord Viscount Masserreene and his Lady’s.

7th, Prosperity to Ireland.

8th. Prosperity to Belfast.

9th Success to the Linen Hall to be built in Belfast.

10th. Success to the King’s forces both by Sea and Land.

In a large drawing Room there was a Table covered with all Kinds of choice cold Meat, to which the Gentlemen had Recourse to refresh themselves as they pleas’d.

About 8 o’Clock several Gentlemen went from the Town Hall to Mr. Banks’s to attend at the Ball, where they found the Ladies all dress’d in very rich Cloathes, and some of them shining with Jewels and Gold Watches, who made a splendid Appearance, as they continued dancing until about ten o’Clock, when they went to Supper, which consisted of the choicest [word unclear, looks like Dietries or Dairies] that this Country and the Season could afford; and because of the Number, Supper was not over till about one in the Morning.

There were two great Bonefires, one of them before the Town Hall, and the other before the Castle Yard, about 40 Foot high, with long Poles and Tarr Barrels on each of them, which made a handsome Appearance; and the whole Town was illuminated with Variety of pretty figures made by Candles in the Windows; there were also several other small Bonefires throughout the Town: After the Bonefire at the Town Hall was kindled each Gentleman went to it from thence with his Bottle and Glass in his Hand, and after drinking a few loyal Healths, threw the Bottles and Glasses to the Populace, and then return’d to said Hall, and were served with new ones; Guns and Crackers were going off all night: A large Canon which lay on the Quay, was clean’d and fir’d several Times, which had not been fir’d before for several Years: When the Bonefires began to decay there was furious throwing of Squibs, which gave some Work to the Glasiers in Town — There were two Barrels of Ale given to the Populace.

The Bells continued ringing all the Time. The Inhabitants who were not invited to said Entertainment, with the most profound Respect and Veneration to that noble Family, went to the publick [sic] Houses, and at their own private Costs, drank over most of said Healths with Pleasure, rejoicing they had such a fair Prospect of a Branch thereof to continue to inherit this their opulent Estate, and that the Wellfare of this Place seems now to be so much under their Care and Consideration. — Notwithstanding of all, which there was no Manner of Harm done, the whole of this splendid Entertainment having been managed with such good Order and Oecomony [sic].

[The Chichester brothers were great-great-grandsons of Edward Chichester, who was the governor of Carrickfergus and the younger brother of the founder of Belfast Arthur Chichester, who was born in 1563]