Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (July 7 1739): Downpatrick win for earl of Antrim’s horse

From Belfast News Letter June 26 1739 (July 7 modern calendar):

By mistake it was said in my last that the ten pound plate, run for on the course of Downpatrick, was won by Mr. Kyle’s horse, it being won by a horse belonging to the right hon. the earl of Antrim.

By a private letter from Dublin we learn, that six companies of colonel Howard’s regiment of foot are to embark at Belfast for Irvine, on board three transports to be sent from Dublin for that purpose, and that lord Sample hath command of them; also colonel Guise’s regiment are to march through Belfast, on their way to Donaghadee, where they are to embark for Portpatrick, on board the passage-boats.

Five companies and an half of said regiment are to be in Belfast on the 28 and 29th instant; and the other four companies and an half are to be in Belfast on the 30th; and that colonel Murray, and major Cottrel are to be at Donaghadee, at the embarkation. [War with Spain was near]

Last Saturday night died, at his seat in Portglenone, the Rt. Rev. Doctor Francis Hutchinson, Lord Bishop of Down and Connor, aged 80 years. His Lordship is greatly lamented by all his acquaintance, especially by the poor, to who he was a liberal and daily benefactor. We hear he has left the bulk of his estate to his grandson, master Hutchinson Hamilton, who is now at Lisburn school; and that his Corps were last night interr’d, according to his own desire, in the Chapel his Lordship erected some years ago in that Town. [The bishop was a critic of witch trials]