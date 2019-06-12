Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (June 12 1739): Fears for the lives of those injured in Tandgragee market-house collapse

From the Belfast News Letter of June 1 1739 (which is June 12 in the modern calendar):

We hear that on Wednesday last, being the market-day of Tentrogee, when a great number of people were assembled at a court held above stairs, in the market-house of said place, the loft thereof fell, and the beams and boards hurt and maim’d several persons both above and below, some had their backs, legs and arms broke, and others were so bruised, that their lives are despair’d of.

[This seems to be a reference to Tandragee. No other place name spelling name today seems to come close to Tentrogee, but we cannot find any online reference to Tandragee having ever been spelt this way. If anyone can shed any light on this, please email ben.lowry@newsletter.co.uk or phone 028 9089 7713]

LONDON May 22.

On Monday last the powder-mills at Moulsey in Surry blew up; but happily no other damage was done than the blowing up of a hundred barrels of gunpowder.

May 24.

By letters from Portsmouth we are inform’d that on Saturday morning last was discovered off the white Cliff, on the back of Isle of Wight, five sail of French men of war, of 60 and 70 guns bound to the Baltick.

And the advices from Cowes mention, that they had seen them, and heard that they came from Brest, being part of the squadron (these letters say, 19) fitting out there.

Admiral Haddock’s squadron in the Mediterranean is to be reinforced.