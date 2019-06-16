Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (June 16 1739): Four of those injured in Tandragee loft collapse are now dead

From the News Letter of June 5 1739 (June 16 in the modern calendar):

We hear four of the persons, on whom Tentrogee market-house fell, as formerly mentioned, are since dead of their wounds.

[This the latest news on a disaster in which the loft collapsed on market day in what seems to be Tandragee. A court was being held upstairs in the market-house building, so people were injured above and below. Earlier this week we asked readers to get in touch if they are aware of Tandragee ever having been spelt this way, but no-one has been in touch. The website Wikipedia says that earlier spellings of the Co Antrim village include Tonregee, and that it all comes from the Gaelic Tóin re Gaoith.]

WHEREAS some mischievous Person or Persons did, at Belfast, on the first Day of this instant June, break the Glass Window of the Coach, belonging to the Right Hon CLOTWORTHY Lord Viscount Massereene.

NOW this is to give Notice, That whosoever shall discover the Person or Persons guilty of said Offence, so as He, She or They be convicted thereof, shall have a Guinea Reward, paid them by Mr. JOHN DUFF, or by the Printer hereof.

[The June 1 News Letter had reported how the viscount, aged 24, and his young wife, had on a preceding night ‘honour’d our assembly with their presence’. It is not clear what assembly was being referred to]

We are inform’d, that on Sunday last, Anne the wife of William Johnston, of the parish of Glenavy, aged 55 years, was delivered of four boys, and all living.

DUBLIN. June 2.

Last Wednesday died the widow Jones, printer of the Dublin Evening Post. She was related to many of the best families in the kingdom, and as her behaviour was very decent and agreeable, her death is much lamented by all her acquaintance. [The Post was founded five years before the 1737 Belfast News Letter, and survived to the 1800s. Its founder Theophilus Jones died in 1734, to be succeeded by his wife, then daughter]

Last week a sturgeon was taken near Dundalk, which was eight foot long and three inches in circumference.