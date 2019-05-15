Reported on this day 280 years ago (May 15 1739): Dutch joy at British royal birth

From the Belfast News Letter of May 4 1738 (May 15 in the modern calendar):

HOLLAND. Hague, April 29.

Their High Mightinesses have wrote the following letter to congratulate the King of Great Britain upon the birth of the Prince, of whom the Princess of Wales was lately brought to bed.

‘SIRE, We received with much joy the agreeable news of the birth of a Prince, whom her royal highness, your dear daughter-in-law, the princess of Wales has brought into the world.

‘We are very sensible of the honour that your majesty did us in communicating that happy event by your obliging letter of the 20th of last month, for which we thank your majesty, and heartily congratulate you upon this new increase of your royal family.

‘We pray the almighty to shower down upon you more and more his most precious blessings. We makes these vows with the greater ardency, as we have taken, and ever shall take great party in every thing that tends to the happiness and prosperity of your majesty and your royal house, hoping your majesty will be thoroughly persuaded of the truth of our respectful sentiments, and of the veneration with which we are & c.’

ENGLAND.

Sunderland, April 14.

The duke sloop, mentioned in my last, lost both her anchors last Sunday night off of Hartepool, but is since arrived in Tinmouth-haven, in order to refit. Four of the vessels drove away from our road last Sunday morning, have been heard of, viz. the Adventure, capt. William Dun, is arrived safe in this harbour; the Hedworth, capt. John Weems, is drove a-shore, near Scarborough, but will be got off again, withotu much damage; the sloop that was in company with the other vessels last Sunday morning, overset, and all the hands perished. ‘Tis said, the Edward and Margaret, capt. Harper, of this place, got safe into Birdlington pier. The rest are not yet heard of. A ship that was broke up, with her rigging and sails, came a-shore near Scarborough, but ‘tis not known who she belong’d to.

Newcastle, April 20.

The Martha, Arnold, from London, for Newcastle, is lost in Yarmouth roads; out of 17 men, only three were saved. The William and Elizabeth, of Newcastle, Ralph Burffeld, master, is lost on the coast of Bologne, but the men are all saved. The Old Bowes, of Newcastle, Fr. Herman, master, is lost near Whitby; the crew, and several passengers, perished.

On Thursday, March 29, four hounds run a Fox-trail of four miles, on Hamselcommon, for 50 guineas a side; the two Northumberland dogs came first and second, and beat the Yorkshire dogs a great distance.

BELFAST

This is to give Notice,

TO all such Persons to whom Liet. Samuel Hill, late of Newtownclanabuys, in the County of Downe, decas’d, was indebted at his Death, to deliver in Writing an Account of how much he owed each of them, and how secured, unto John Tate, John Orr, or t Mrs. Hill, the Widow, or any of them, at or before the 20th of this Instant May, otherwise such as shall not give in such their Account in Writing, within the said Time, their Demand, if any they shall afterwards make, will not be deem’d genuine.

And those who were indebted to the said Lieut. Hill, at his Death, are requested to attend on the said John Tate, John Orr, or Mrs. Hill, or any of them, between the said 20th of May Instant, in order to settle Accounts, and to secure the payment of what shall appear due, and that a proper Estimate may be made touching, the deceas’d’s Effects, Debts, Rights and Credits.

Dated this 4th of May, 1739

DUBLIN, May 1st.

Yesterday morning at five o’clock, died the rev. Mr. Richard Daniel, dean of Down (whose daughter was lately married to the right honourable the lord viscount Massareene.) He was a gentleman of exceeding good character, and author of several pieces in the poetical way, which have been much admired. [Anglican dean of Down, based in Downpatrick, is a position that goes back to the 1500s. The current incumbent is Thomas Henry Hull. Note below the different spelling of Down with an ‘e’. This is common in 1739, in which the same edition of a newspaper might use different spellings for words and titles and names and places]

We hear from Kinsale, that the commisioners vessel commanded by captain Mercer, hath brought into that place one of the Nants sloops, which he took in Cloghnakilty bay, where she designed to have run her cargo, (as appears by the master’s papers and concession) consisting of brandy and teas, worth 600l. This gentleman’s diligence very well deserves all the encouragement he meets.