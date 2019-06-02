Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (May 2 1739): Entry rules for the Downpatrick races are listed

From the Belfast News Letter of May 22 1739 (June 2 in the modern calendar):

ARTICLES

For a forty, a ten, and a twenty Pound Plate, given by the Corporation of HORSE BREEDERS, in the County of Downe, to be run for on the Course of Downpatrick on the third Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in June next; by any Horse, Mare, or Gelding, except the Horse that won the last Forty Pound Plate.

First. EVERY Horse, Mare, or Gelding, that runs for the Forty-Pound Plate, to carry twelve Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Second. The Ten-Pound Plate to be run for by Gallways,to carry eight Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Third. Twenty-Pound Plate to be run for by any Horse, Mare,or Gelding;to carry ten Stone, Bridle and Saddle included, the best of three Heats.

Fourth. Any Horse &c. that runs for any of the above Plates, and shall win two Heats out of three, shall be deem’d the winning Horse,&c. without being obliged to run a third to save his or her Distance: The Time of starting to be between Three and Four in the Afternoon; half an Hour to be allow’d for rubbing between each Heat.

Fifth. Every Rider that shall ride for any of the above Plates, must come to the Scales and be weigh’d after each Heat,as well as the Rider of the winning Horse, &c. or such Horse, that such Rider shall ride, shall be deem’d distanced.

Sixth. No Horse &c. to cross or jostle, in running for any of the said Plates, but the first and second, and they in the last Mile only; and any Rider that shall not observe the above Directions, shall never after be allow’d to ride for any of the Corporation Plates.

Seventh. Every Horse, &c. that shall run for any of the above Plates, must be enter’d and shewn to the Register on the Course, on Tuesday, the Twelfth Day of June, and pay for the Twenty-Pound Plate one Guinea, for the Ten-Pound Plate half a Guinea, and for the Forty-Pound Plate two Guineas, except such Horse, &c. do really belong to a Member of the Corporation: In that Case to pay two Crowns for the twenty-Pound Plate, one Crown for the Ten Pound, and four Crowns for the Forty-Pound (or if they enter at the Post to pay double) And the winning Horse, &c. of any of the Plates, to pay two Crowns for the Twenty-Pound, one Crown for the Ten, and four Crowns for the Forty-Pounds, for Beam and Scales.

Eighth. All Disputes to be determin’d by the Majority of the Corporation then present; and no Horse, &c. to win more than one Plate.

The Forty-Pound Plate to be run for on Tuesday, the Nineteenth of June; the Ten Pound to be run for on Wednesday, and the Twenty-Pound on Thursday following.

Dated at Downpatrick, RICHARD JOHNSTON, Governor, Apr 14th 1739 [Entry charges for these races ranged from a crown, about £50 in today’s money, to two guineas, about £500]