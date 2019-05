From the Belfast News Letter of May 18 1739 (which is May 29 in the modern calendar):

May 3d 1739

WHEREAS ELIZABETH JOHNSTON, formerly of Ratten, in the Parish of Ardstra in the County of Tyrone, who intermarried with Robert Russel, of Omah [sic] in said County, hath lately eloped from her said Husband.

NOW, I the said Robert Russel do give this PUBLICK NOTICE, that none may credit her ther said Elizabeth; otherwise, if they do, they need not expect to be paid by me,

ROBERT RUSSEL.