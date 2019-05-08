Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (May 8 1739): Parents of boy lost at sea in great grief

From the Belfast News Letter of April 27 1739 (which is May 8 in the modern calendar):

ENGLAND. Yarmouth April 12.

Last Sunday a ship outward bound, belonging to this Town, was by Stress of Weather driven back from the northward into our Road, and having shot her Ballast, was sunk: They on Board put out Signals of Distress, but in vain, for none would venture to relieve them: at last the Ship’s Company got into their Boat to save their Lives, being twelve persons in number (including Two Lads, Passengers, the Sons of a Gentleman in Norwich) but the Stormy Weather continued, so that they could by no means get to Shore, and were driven up and down upon the Ocean, till on Monday a Sloop went out in quest of them, and at last came up with them, but five of the twelve were dead with the Cold, Violence of Storms, Fatigues, &c. amongst which Number was one of the Lads abovementioned, who was carried to Norwich and buried, to the great Grief of his Parents.

ITALY. Genoa, April 4.

The Masters of several English Ships arrived here, report that they met, off of Cape Palo, Eight Men of War, belonging to Admiral Haddock’s Squadron, steering towards Gibraltar.

[Nicholas Haddock was commander of Britain’s Mediterranean fleet at the time. He had a substantial share holding in the South Sea Company, referred to below]

SPAIN. Madrid, March 31.

We have received Advice, that the English South-Sea Company refuse to pay the 68000 Pounds which they indisputably owe to his Catholick Majesty; that Admiral Haddock has Orders to stay in the Mediterranean with the Squadron under his Command, and that they talk in England of fitting out several Men of War: It seems that all this does not give the Court the least Uneasiness, since we continue disarming our Men of War, in order to save an Expence which is thought useless at present, and which is reserved for a Time when it will be judged more necessary.

To be LETT, For a Term of Years from the First of November 1739, by James Hamilton Maxwell of Drumbeg, in the County of Downe, Esq;

SEVERAL good convenient large and small Farms of Land in Ballycowin near Purdisburn Bridge in the County of Downe aforesaid, within four Miles from Belfast, and four from Lisburn, Turnpike Road, with good Houses very convenient for Farmers, Tradesmen, or Dealers, and Liberty to raise and put npon [sic] said Lands very good Marl contiguous to said Lands, within three or four Foot from the Surface of the Moss, and about eight Foot deep, which may be raised without the Help of Pumps; with Sufficiency of good Moss for Firing near said Lands.

There are two of said Farms wherein Bleaching-Greens may be well supply’d with sufficiency of Water.

N.B. There is a Quantity of Timber fit for Coopers, building Country Houses or other Uses, to be Sold by said Mr. Hamilton Maxwell, at Drumbegg, aforesaid,

To be LETT, For any Term not exceeding Thirty one Years.

A Large good conditioned Mountain Farm, well supply’d with Water and Firing, commonly known by the Name of Aughabreak, containing 323 Acres and 18 Pearches Plantation Measure, wherein are 20 Acres of good Meadow, for Winter Feeding, and about 20 or 30 Acres of Arable Land that has been already Plowed, more may be easily brought in; situate in the Parish of Templepatrick, about 4 Miles from Belfast, and 7 from Antrim.

Proposals will be received by the Hon. Col. John Upton of Castle-Upton, Esq; or, in his Absence, by Mr. John Birnie of Templepatrick aforesaid.

N.B. For the Encouragement of a good Tenant, the said Col. John Upton will give Liberty to any Person that will enter on the said Land at May next, to plow immediately what Part of it he thinks proper.

WHEREAS some Persons with a Dye and Press have counterfeited the Tickets put out. by John Gallway of Portaferry, Merchant, and sell them to several at half what they pass for.

Now I do give this public notice to all persons who have any of my Tickets, that they bring them unto me, at any time before the first of May next (Counterfeits excepted), and I will pay them in Gold or Silver, and will give two Guineas reward to any Person or Persons who will discover the Person or Persons that made these coun-terfeit Tickets with the Dye and Press, so as to be convicted of the said Cheat.

Dated March 12th, 1738-9. JOHN GALLWAY.

WHEREAS it hath been maliciously reported, that the Business of the White-Cross Inn in Pill-Lane, is discontinued since the Death of Richard Fitz Gerald late Keeper thereof, This is therefore to give Notice, that the Business of the said Inn is continued as formerly, by Elizabeth Fitz Gerald, Widow to the said Richard Fitz Gerald, lately deceas’d, and hopes the Friendship and Interest of the Guests of her former Husand [sic] will continue to her as formerly, being supplied with all Accommodation for that Purpose. Dublin, March 26