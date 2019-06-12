Reported On This Day in 1739 (June 12): Jacobites cause an early morning disturbance in Magherafelt

From the Belfast News Letter of June 1 1739 (which is June 12 in the modern calendar):

We hear from Magharafelt [sic], that several persons there, some of whom are call’d officers of the militia, in company with several other disaffected persons, on the 15th inst. at break of day, took a piper and a fidler along with them and caused them to play through the streets of said town, ‘The king shall enjoy his own again’, and obliged the piper to thrust his drone through a glass window and broke several panes thereof, calling as they went along, “Scour the whigs, d---m them” [sic] and expressing and behaving themselves in many respects contrary to the tenure of their commissions, and unbecoming the duty of good officers and loyal subjects.

[‘The king shall enjoy his own again,’ was a slogan sung by Jacobites, who wanted to restore the House of Stuart, via the Old and Young pretenders, son and grandson of the deposed Catholic king, James II. The father and son claimants to the throne were both alive at this time but exiled from Britain. They are referred to in several 1739 News Letter stories. The Whigs opposed the pretenders, but later backed Catholic emancipation]

LONDON, May 22.

This being the birth-day of his highness prince George, eldest son to their royal highnesses the prince and princess of Wales, their royal highnesses received the compliments of the nobility, &c. on that occasion at Norfolk-house.

[This is Prince George, grandson to the then reigning King George II. The Prince of Wales, who was estranged from the king, would never inherit the throne, and the infant George, who in this report has just turned one, would in fact become the next king in 1760, who, as George III, became known as ‘the king who lost America,’ as well as the king who ultimately went mad’]

His royal highness the duke of Cumberland is ill of the Measles at St. James’s, and has been blooded. [William, aged 18 at this time, was the third son of King George II]

Her royal highness the princess Mary had a good night on Tuesday night, and is much better. [Mary, aged 16 at this time, was the second youngest daughter of George II]

Hamburgh, May 11. O.S.

‘Tis insinuated in some letters from Copenhagen, that a marriage is negociating between the prince royal of Denmark, and the princess Louisa, the 5th and youngest daughter of the king of Great-Britain. The prince is in the 16th year of his age, and the princess will be full 15 next December. [There was often press speculation as to who the young royals would marry]

Hamburgh, May 26.

Advice is just come, that the duke of Holstein is dangerously ill, and even thought to be past all hopes of recovery.

[There was a dispute between Hanover and Denmark over the lordship of Steinorst that is in a part of Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, which itself was subject of a complex dispute with Denmark]

DUBLIN, May 29. Yesterday being the anniversary of the birth of his late majesty, the same was observed here with great demonstrations of joy. This day being the anniversary of the restoration of King Charles II. and the royal family, the same will be observed with the usual solemnity.

[Note that even in Dublin George I, whose birthday was May 28, was being honoured 12 years after his death in 1727]