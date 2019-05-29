Reported on this day in 1739 (May 29 1739): Riot in jail at bid to detain rape accused

From the Belfast News Letter of May 18 1739 (which is May 29 in the modern calendar):

DUBLIN, May 15.

A few days ago a rape was committed near Donnibrooke on the body of a young woman, by three men, since which she made examinations against them.

The justice of the peace, who took the affidavits, hearing that one of them, whose name is Crosbie, was in the city marshalsea, sent Thomas Smith the jaylor of Newgate, to remove him thither, on which he retired to his room, and taking a Cutteau in one hand, and a knife in the other, stood on his defence, and swore he would not go with him; whereupon Smith went back to the justice, and told him what had passed: The justice then sent for one of the high-sheriffs, gave him a warrant, and desired him to take a party of the main-guard with him to bring away the prisoner: The sheriff did as directed, the justice himself going with him, as also the keeper of Newgate.

When they came to the marshalsea, the sheriff seeing the prisoners were determined to resist the civil power, spoke to them through a window, telling them, he only came thither to take away Crosbie, and desired them to retire to their chambers; but instead of complying, they threw stones at him, one of which broke the window he was at, and at the same time wounded two of the soldiers, by cutting one in the face, knocking down the other and bruising his head; the soldiers thereupon fired, but did not hurt any of them; yet the prisoners still continued throwing of stones, brickbats, &c. and had the rashness to come up to the muzzles of the soldiers firelocks, which made them fire in their own defence, by which means, one Kelly a brogue-maker was killed, another man and a woman wounded.

The Coroner’s inquest held on the deceased, brought in their verdict, wilful murder, against several of the prisoners who were concerned in so unlawful a riot.

They are since, together with Crosbie, committed to Newgate, and will be tried for the same.

[Marshalsea was a debtors’ prison in Dublin]

Last Saturday, the right hon. the lord Mayor went to our markets, and took several baskets of blown meat, light bread, and other provisions, which his lordship sent to the several prisons of this town.

It is remarkable, that no magistrate was ever more vigilant in keeping the markets in good order, than his lordship, which if of the greatest advantage to the publick.

[This is also a report from Dublin. There had been mayors of Dublin since the 1200s, and they became lord mayors in the 1600s. The lord mayors in 1739 were John Macarroll, followed by Daniel Falkiner, although it is not clear when that year Mr Falkiner took over the post]

Just publish’d, Price 3d.

A Substantial, Summary and Impartial

ACCOUNT

Of the most material Matters, Things and Circumstances

OF

South-Carolina

IN

AMERICA

Lat. 32. Divided into XXX SECTIONS.

Belfast: Printed by Francis Joy, in Bridge-street.

[3d is three pennies, which is about £3 in today’s money]

LONDON, May 8

Sunday morning Mr. Whitefield preach’d from a new rais’d rostrum to an almost incredible number of people in Moorfields; where a hotheaded spark daring to speak slightly of the preacher among the mob, narrowly escaped paying his life a sacrifice for his imprudence [sic]. In the evening he preach’d to near 20,000 on Kennington Common.

His followerss flock’d in such herds to hear him, that the rulers of Watermen’s Hall found themselves under a necessity of making a considerable addition to the number of Boats usually alow’d to ply on a Sunday; notwithstanding which they were so eager and impatient that it was with difficulty the watermen could keep them from crowding in great numbers into the boats, but to the hazard of sinking them. A little water wou’d have cool’d their zeal.

LONDON. May 10.

Last Tuesday night Mr. Stalley, a looking-glass and picture-frame maker in Carnaby market, shot himself through the head with a fowling-piece, which he discharg’d by tying his garter to the trigger and to one of his feet.