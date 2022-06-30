Residents at end of their tether with gig-goers

Mess in a resident's garden following a Belsonic concert. Image supplied by Park Parade residents' group

A spokesperson for the ‘Park Parade Residents Group’ said, in a statement issued to the News Letter, concert-goers had urinated in gardens, damaged property, engaged in sectarian chanting and “incessant littering”.

In response, a spokesperson for the organisers of Belsonic, which takes place in Ormeau Park, said it would “review and improve” the measures it takes to ensure local residents are not inconvenienced by the concerts.

The Park Parade group said: “Our residents have shown as much patience as possible, and we have each been more than understanding of the inevitable challenges that come with large events. Now, however, we have reached breaking point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While Belsonic is an event that many people annually look forward to, for nearby residents it has become a living hell.

“During Belsonic events, residents have had to endure event-goers urinating in our gardens, damaging our property, stealing our belongings, listening to sectarian chants, and incessant littering.

“Before the Liam Gallagher concert, event-goers reached a new low as they threw stones and eggs at one of our resident’s homes. This is the final straw.”

The statement continued: “If Belsonic are to be responsible and conscientious organisers, they must do more to protect nearby residents from event-goer disruption and disorder. Belsonic have the financial resources to protect residents better and mitigate challenges via preventative measures; doing the bare minimum and turning a blind eye to residents’ concerns is not enough.”

The spokesperson added: “The Park Parade Residents Group want a full and frank apology from Belsonic.”

A Belsonic spokesperson said: “Belsonic are in direct dialogue with Park Parade residents regarding this matter.

“We take the concerns of all local residents very seriously. We welcome further engagement with the local community to review and improve our provisions, and already liaise directly with more than 500 residents and numerous residents’ associations in the local area.