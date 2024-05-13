Retired Ballycastle teacher Dibbie McCaughan (right) is taking part in Christian Aid’s new ‘70k in May’ fitness fundraising challenge by walking each day around the North Antrim town. Here she is pictured alongside her sister Olive McMullan (centre) and friend Moyna McCullough (left) who are both also completing their own 70k in May challenge for Christian Aid.

A retired teacher from Ballycastle is going the extra mile for vulnerable communities around the world by taking part in an aid agency’s new long-distance fundraising challenge.

Dibbie McCaughan has signed up for Christian Aid’s ‘70k in May’, a sponsored challenge to cover 70 kilometres by walking, running, cycling or swimming, in order to raise money to help some of the poorest people across the world.

Dibbie, who attends Ballycastle Presbyterian Church, is the organiser of the Ballycastle Christian Aid Committee. In that role, she coordinates the fundraising efforts of a number of churches in the town. She hopes to achieve her 70k target by going for a daily walk near her home. Also completing their own 70k sponsored walking challenges are three other members of the Ballycastle Christian Aid Committee - Dibbie’s sister Olive McMullan, as well as Moyna McCullough and Helen McKeown.

Dibbie explained why she was taking part in the fundraiser: “On our own, there’s not much we can do to help people living in poverty thousands of miles away. But with the money this walk will raise, Christian Aid can make a difference, helping people to earn an income to feed and educate their families.”

One of those supported by Christian Aid’s local partner in Burundi is Aline Nibogora. With the profits she made selling her avocados and peanuts, Aline bought a bicycle to transport her goods further afield.

Christian Aid’s ‘70k in May’ is a new initiative for Christian Aid Week, which runs from 12-18 May. Christian Aid Week began in the 1950s and is thought to be the UK and Ireland’s longest-running fundraising campaign. Each year, tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland get involved in raising funds to support the charity’s work to reach people living in poverty and crisis.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Dibbie for her fundraising efforts: “Every year during Christian Aid Week, people across the UK and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world. Christian Aid Week brings people together to put our faith into action. Every prayer, every gift, every action makes a difference.”

This year’s Christian Aid Week appeal focuses on the charity’s work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges, leaving more than 70% of the population living in poverty and more than half of children chronically malnourished.

Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict. Now, alongside local partners, the organisation helps establish Village Savings and Loans Associations. These community-led groups mean people can save and borrow money, making small businesses possible, offering reliable incomes so families can eat regularly, get medicine when they need it, and build safer homes.

One of those supported by Christian Aid and their local partner is 35-year-old Aline Nibogora. A survivor of both domestic violence and homelessness, thanks to a small start-up loan, Aline was able to begin trading avocados and peanuts locally. With her profits, she bought a bicycle to transport greater quantities of goods to markets further afield and now has the money she needs to support herself and her children.