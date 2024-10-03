Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​For Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, the SSE reception tonight was a rare opportunity to meet up with all the other elite athletes.

​He previously said his gold medal in the pommel horse was a reward for a lifetime of work.

The 25-year-old from Newtownards secured his medal after a stunning routine in Paris in the summer.

Asked how he was feeling ahead of last night's reception at the SSE Arena, he told the News Letter: “Yes, I am very excited – and also excited to see the other Olympians and Paralympians and really just celebrate together.

Aimee Fuller (left) interviews Paris 2024 gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan (right) during a homecoming event at the SSE Arena in Belfast for Northern Ireland's Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

“I have been a lot more busy outside of the gym doing different things not pertaining to gymnastics.

“So it has been exciting, it has been new but ultimately I am still a gymnast, continuing to train throughout the days as well.

“The speaking opportunities have definitely been more rife and I am taking those opportunities to share my story and share the challenges I have faced throughout the years and just to enjoy all the opportunities that come my way.

“We are staying in the sport, we are not retiring yet so we look to the LA Olympics Games as our next big target so we get back into the gym and work just as hard as we were and hopefully retain that title.”

He told the crowd last night that the gold winning routine was the most difficult routine he had ever attempted, and that he could have settled for a lesser medal but that he and his coach decided to aim for gold.

During the routine, he said, he almost tricked himself into thinking that he was just performing a training session with his coach.

After winning the medal in August, he described his Olympic Games gold in Paris as “like a dream”.

A winning score of 15.533 left the Newtownards gymnast top of the podium.

The 25-year-old takes his place in the history books as the first Team Ireland gymnast to win any Olympic Games medal.