Rising Star award to MEA council employee Alison

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Alison Diver was recently awarded highly commended in the Rising Star category at the prestigious MJ Local Government Achievement Awards in London.

The recognition was announced at the finale at the end of June, which this year had a record 18 categories.

Alison was nominated for the “overwhelming success” of a number of events and community initiatives she has led through her role at council.

They include allotments and community gardens, conservation and biodiversity, supporting a large network of volunteers via the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom partnership and Friends groups, annual events programme, including Love Parks Week, Flower Show and Tree Week, and community projects such as Woollen Woods, Wild About Food and Forest Schools.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Maureen Morrow, said: “Congratulations to Alison and the recognition she received at the awards.”