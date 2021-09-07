The girl, who was last seen with a ponytail and wearing black leggings and a grey hoody, went missing from the Lurgan area on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Please be aware of missing child, Bridget Ward. She is missing from Lurgan area.

“Bridget is a 5’8 female with long dark hair. She was last seen with a ponytail, wearing black leggings, a grey hoody, and white trainers.

Bridget Ward.

“Bridget has been missing since Monday morning.

“Police are growing increasingly concerned of the risk to the child.

“If anyone has any information as to Bridget’s whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 with reference 1072 of Monday’s date (September 6).”

