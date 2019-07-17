Road crash victim Seanna Duffy ‘brimming with life,’ mourners told

The son of prominent republican Colin Duffy was “brimming with life”, mourners at his funeral mass heard.

Séanna Duffy, aged 19, passed away after the silver Ford Focus he was travelling in collided with a tanker lorry on the Saintfield Road outside Lisburn on Sunday morning.

Crowds gathered to bid him a final farewell at St Peter’s Church, Lurgan today.

Delivering the eulogy, the parish priest said Seanna “meant so many things to all his circle of family and friends”.

He added: “He was both laid back and passionate at different turns, if that can be possible.

“Always up for the craic, he was brimming with life when he was out with his friends. He would do anything for them and they would do anything for him.”

Mourners also heard that Seanna, who worked as a scaffolder, was a talented footballer who loved the outdoors, and also had a passion for cars.

The priest added: “His boss at work has readily acknowledged his aptitude. He was a young man who had great potential for the future.

“He has also been fondly remembered by both his teachers and fellow students.”

Following the service, interment took place in St Colman’s Cemetery.