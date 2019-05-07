Road safety warning issued to motorists ahead of North West 200

Police are urging everyone travelling to and from the International North West 200 circuit this year to stay safe on the roads.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “This is always a popular event in the motorcycling calendar attracting thousands of visitors every year to the North Coast.

“While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement of race week, my message to those enthusiasts and supporters is to please leave the racing to the professionals. Sadly we have seen in recent years just how easily people can lose their lives on the roads as a result of excessive speed or dangerous riding. Too many families are still living with the consequences and this is why road safety has got to be everyone’s number one priority.

“With more motorcyclists out and about in the lead up to and during race week, other road users need to be more alert to the presence of bikes on the roads, particularly at junctions. Riders themselves need to make sure they stick to the rules of the road and give due consideration to others. Our colleagues in Road Policing, alongside local officers, will be out on the road network throughout the week making sure that the roads are safe for everyone.

“Finally I hope everyone enjoys race week and best of luck to all the riders taking part.”

Police are advising motorists and residents fronting onto circuit roads in the Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart areas that practice sessions for the International North West 200 motorcycle races will take place on Tuesday, May 14th and Thursday, May 16th between 9.15am and 3pm.

There will be a further road closure on the Thursday to facilitate racing from 5pm to 9pm. On Saturday, May 18th the circuit roads will close from 9.15am to 7pm.

Motorists attending the practice sessions and race events are urged to arrive in good time and to make full use of official car parks. Please do not park where your vehicle will cause an obstruction to public or private entrances, and in particular, to designated ambulance routes that are signposted, and which must be kept clear at all times.

Drivers are also asked to comply with the directions of police officers on point duty before and after the races.

Motorists should expect delays on all roads leading to and from the circuit and should make appropriate allowances in order to complete their journey safely.

Any subsequent amendments to the race week schedule will be available via the International North West 200 website www.northwest200.org

