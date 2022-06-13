Robbie Williams tour 2022: When and where is the greatest hits tour, tour dates, ticket prices and how to get tickets

Robbie Williams will go on tour later this year bringing his high-octane shows to cities across the UK and Ireland, according to the Robbie Williams website.

Opening with two nights at London’s The O2, the autumn arena tour will be a joyous celebration of Robbie’s 25 years as a solo artist.

The tour will then take in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

According to the site, just last week Robbie announced his new album ‘XXV’, out on 9 September (available to pre-order now).

The record features many of his greatest hits and fan favourites, all re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 8pm on Tuesday 14 June will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday 15 June.

The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours. General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday 17 June.

The full list of tour dates are:

OCTOBER

09 The O2, London

10 The O2, London

15 Resorts World, Birmingham

19 AO Arena, Manchester

21 AO Arena, Manchester

24 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 3Arena, Dublin

Where else is Robbie Williams playing?

Williams’ is also performing at the Messe München in Germany on Saturday 27 August.

How do I get tickets for Robbie Williams and is there a presale?

As mentioned earlier, fans who pre-order Robbie Williams’ forthcoming new album XXV on the official Robbie Williams website by 3pm on 14 June will receive access to a pre-sale tickets for the tour.

These pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday 15 June from 9am for up to 48 hours.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday 17 June. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

How much are the tickets for the Robbie Williams gigs?

Tickets prices have been unveiled for the singer’s concert at Dublin’s 3Arena.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Dublin’s show are in the range of €57.65-€152 (around £49.50-£130.50) depending on seats and proximity to the stage.

There is a limit of four tickets during the pre-sale and six tickets during the general sale.

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 17th at 9 am on Ticketmaster so make sure to pencil in the date to grab tickets.