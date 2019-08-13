Roberta Campbell: Tributes to community volunteer who ‘worked tirelessly for others’

Strangford MP Jim Shannon has led tributes to Comber community worker Roberta Campbell, who died suddenly last week aged 65.

The Comber Community Residents’ Group (CCRG) vice-chair passed away at her home on August 6.

Her funeral service was held at Comber Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

Expressing his sympathy to her grieving family, Mr Shannon said: “I worked with Roberta for many years and she truly was a diamond. She was forthright, passionate and hands on and the amount of people she helped is unbelievable. Her loss will be keenly felt in the Comber and surrounding areas and the tireless work that she did for others will be sadly missed.”

The DUP man added: “I extend my sincere sympathy to all those who knew and loved this whirlwind of a lady – a down to earth, hard-working lady who did so much and inspired so many and whom I had great affection for.”

CCRG chairman Stephen Mills said Roberta was with the group from 2009 when it first started up, and served as vice-chair from 2011 until her untimely death.

“Roberta was a woman who loved helping others, no matter who they were,” he said. “She was a great asset to the group and we are going to miss Roberta greatly within the group.

“Roberta was taken far too soon. She had a real zest for life and helping others. We are going to miss Roberta, and to be honest we still can’t take it in that she has gone.”

Ms Campbell was laid to rest in Comber Cemetery.