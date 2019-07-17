Rory McIlroy has golf fans in a spin over his Open shirt logo

Local hero Rory McIlroy has raised a few eyebrows at practise for this week’s Open championship at Royal Portrush with a quirky washing machine logo on his polo shirt.

With the major tournament being broadcast to more than half a billion homes worldwide, it seems strange at first glance that Nike would allow one of their prize sponsorship assets to go ‘off message’ and drop their instantly recognisable brand logo.

However, the idea of allowing the Holywood golfer to revisit his youth – when in 1999 he famously appeared on UTV’s Gerry Kelly show aged nine and showed off his silky skills by chipping golf balls into the household appliance – is part of a clever marketing ploy to get people talking.

And it’s working.

The images have already been picked up by the leading golf publications and no doubt the stylish shirts will soon be on sale at a golf shop near you.

On Thursday the pre-tournament favourite will have to get down to the business of putting on a good show for the legions of fans that have descended on the north coast resort for the biggest sporting event ever stage in Northern Ireland.

Rory McIlroy makes his first apperance at the Royal Portrush Practice Day 3.''Photo: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Another local favourite, 2011 Open winner Darren Clarke, has the honour of getting the tournament underway when he tees off at 6.35am.