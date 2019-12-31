Rowland Todd, one of NI’s last WWII veterans, passes away aged 97

One of the Province’s last World War Two veterans passed away on Monday, just two days after reaching his 97th birthday.

Belfast man Rowland Todd was mentioned in despatches for his bravery in Italy as a private with the 1st Battalion of the London Irish Rifles.

The Shankill Road man chose not to return home to Belfast when Field Marshall Montgomery gave him the opportunity after the death of his older brother Bill who had been fatally injured in Norway.

After the war, Mr Todd, known as Ronnie, became a church minister in Belfast and spent the rest of his life helping and serving others.

His family said he will be sadly missed by his family circle and friends.

Speaking to the News Letter on Remembrance Day in 2008 the World War Two veteran said he was overwhelmed by the number of people who had come to pay their respects to the dead.

He said: “I admire these people for taking the time to do this and to remember.

“My mother always came here but it is only in recent years that I have started coming because I felt guilty.

“Both of my brothers also fought in the war and my younger brother, William John, died of his wounds in Norway.”

His grief still evident more than half a century later, Mr Todd added: “He was just 20. He died on May 4, 1940. He was buried in a naval graveyard on the Orkney Islands.”

In an earlier interview with the BBC, in November 2004, on his return to the Italian battlefield where he helped save the lives of fellow soldiers, he discussed the letter his mother had written to ask for his discharge.

His brother William John was killed in action in Norway at the start of the war and his eldest brother William James was badly wounded in Italy and north Africa.

It prompted his mother to write to Field Marshall Montgomery begging for her youngest son, Rowland, to be released from duty.

Mr Todd said: “My commanding officer called me in and showed me the letter. He asked me what I wanted to do.

“I said I wanted to stay and fight for my country. I joined the Army from borstal and I wanted to make my mother proud of me by serving my country.”

Born on December 28, 1922, Mr Todd died just two days after his 97th birthday.

In his funeral notice he was described as the beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Ronnie, Samuel and Ann and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

His funeral will be held at Malvern Assembly, Agnes Street on Saturday at 9am and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimers Society c/o Stephen McCosh Funeral Directors are welcome.