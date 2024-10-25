Royal British Legion in plea to back Poppy Appeal amid 44% increase in veterans presenting with mental health issues
So said the Legion’s Northern Ireland district president, Col Neil Salisbury (Retd.), as he launched this year’s appeal in Belfast City Hall on Friday.
The increasing problem, he stated, is connected to the end of the Iraq war 13 years ago, and the end of the war in Afghanistan 10 years ago.
"It takes an average of 13 years for a veteran to seek help for post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.
“Over the past three years, we have seen a 44% increase in veterans presenting with complex [mental health needs].
“The stark reality is, NHS services are not enough.”
The Legion’s Poppy Appeal is vital to funding programmes helping ex-service personnel and their families deal with those difficult issues, in addition to aiding the physical injuries most associate with the charity drive.
"The appeal helps injured veterans avoid homelessness, deal with debt, and address mobility issues,” he said.
"It was the Poppy Appeal that provided one young serviceman I know with the robotic arm that enabled him to hold his daughter for the first time.”
“Many of these injured servicemen and women are young; through the Poppy Appeal, they will go on to live fulfilling lives – but they need your help.”
When the appeal first launched in 1921, he added, it sold nine million poppies; last year it sold 40m, raising almost £40m of which £1.3m came from Northern Ireland.
But, he reinforced, the level of demand means the charity still needs as many donations as possible.
First in line to buy a poppy was Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Micky Murray, who declared himself proud to back a campaign that gives communities chance to reflect on their fallen, while also aiding those in need right now.
"Remembrance is not just about those who fought in the two World Wars,” he said. “It’s also about those who served in all conflicts since 1945, and those still fighting for peace and freedom today.”
The Lord Mayor added that he hoped the Poppy Appeal will inspire people across Belfast to do what they can to help.
Among those gathered to launch this year’s charity drive were members of a new project sponsored by the Legion – the Blackthorns rugby team.
Made up of army, navy, and air force personnel in Northern Ireland, the team played its first matches earlier this year and plans to hold exhibition tournaments raising money for injured veterans.
Their shirts are emblazoned with poppies front and back, which, team member and RAF Executive Officer Martin Mayo said, fills the boys with pride as they head onto the pitch.
“We’re out there with the values of the services, of the Legion, for all to see,” he said. “The Legion were the first to support our initiative and our outreach; we couldn’t be more proud of that.
“The Legion and the Poppy Appeal, they’re what we’re all about too; the camaraderie and the support.”
