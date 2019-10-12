Royal floral designer Shane Connolly gets back to his Ulster roots.....

Shane Connolly, who is renowned for his beautiful floral creations at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, offers HELEN MCGURK some flower arranging tips

Saturday nights don’t normally involve wrestling with pittosporom and other fascinating foliage - not for me anyhow - but on this particular evening I’m getting a lesson in flower arranging from renowned London-based floral designer, Shane Connolly,

Shane designed the floral arrangements at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Belfast-born Shane, 56, who has created bouquets for royalty, (more of that later) and is the author of four books, was back in Northern Ireland to give a talk on the relationship between flowers, food and drink at the Aspects Festival at Clandeboye Estate, an invitation he is thrilled about.

‘‘It is a real honour to be invited by Lady Dufferin to speak at this event,’’ says Shane, as we begin our floral creations, which will adorn the estate’s bijou Church of Ireland chapel.

With flowers and foliage from the estate, Shane demonstrates his deftness - and lovely sense of humour - using the foliage as ‘‘foundation garments’’ for the display, and cutting the stems at an angle to expose more surface area to the water.

A keen environmentalist, he says: ‘‘Only use water - don’t use floral foam, which is a micro plastic that doesn’t biodegrade, and gets into the water system.’’

His approach to flower arrangement could best be described as organic.

‘‘It’s basically about looking at each thing and putting it into a vase of water and letting it tell you what it wants to do. I am not trying to think of a shape in advance. I’m letting the pieces dictate where they want to go, ’’ says Shane.

‘‘My whole ethos with flowers is that you take what the season gives you and try to make something beautiful out of it.’’

Watching him transform the foliage and flowers - hydrangea, phlox, cotoneaster, Joe Pye weed, eucalyptus and more, into a theatrical display - is mesmerising; he makes it look a cinch which, I can confirm, it is not.

‘‘All you need is an artistic eye and a love of nature and a love of growing things, more than a love of cut things. It’s trying to make them look comfortable, trying to make them look how they did when they were still alive,’’ says Shane.

‘‘I think a lot of people don’t look at gardens enough and nature. Anyone in Northern Ireland who could come to a garden like Clandeboye would be a better flower arranger very quickly.’’

When he was a boy growing up in Belfast, Shane Connolly’s hero was Percy Thrower, the dapper godfather of TV gardening shows and regular on Blue Peter.

‘‘In Your Greenhouse with Percy Thrower was my go-to-bed book...yes, I was a really sad child,’’ laughs Shane.

His parents bought him a starter greenhouse for his 10th birthday, and so began a lifelong passion for plants.

‘‘I planted a grapevine. I grew melons. I learnt the facts of life from melons because in those days you had to take the male flower and fertilise the female flower, I had never heard of such a thing, but I did it because Percy Thrower in his book had said this is what you do.’’

Shane studied Psychology at the University of Ulster, which he hated, but admitted he didn’t realise floristry was a career choice.

‘‘Part of my degree was six months in London and I met a person (Michael Goulding) who was a floral designer and that was it - I just suddenly thought I could do that.

‘‘He took things from a garden and put them in a really grand space and I just thought it was incredible. I couldn’t believe that it was so exciting.’’

Back in Northern Ireland Shane wrote him a letter and said he would love to do what Michael did.

‘‘He could see that I was serious and he let me come and help him... carry buckets and wipe out dirty buckets and that sort of thing.

‘‘After a few years I had finished my degree by then and knew I didn’t want to do Psychology anymore. He got me a job with a company called Pulbrook & Gould in London, where I worked for two years..and I never looked back.’’

Shane set up his eponymous company in 1989 and has built an enviable reputation as a floral designer with a small, dedicated and talented team of florists providing flowers, plants, shrubs and trees for weddings, events and parties.

He has a Royal Warrant of Appointment both to HRH The Prince of Wales and HM The Queen.

What has that meant for his business?‘‘Oh, it means that some people get put off and think you’re too expensive,’’ he laughs.

He designed the flowers for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for the Service of Dedication in St. George’s Chapel in 2005 and in 2011 was appointed artistic director of flowers for the wedding of the HRH Duke and HRH Duchess of Cambridge, including the bridal bouquet and headdresses for the Duchess of Cambridge and her bridesmaids.

Was he nervous doing the flowers for such an auspicious occasion?

‘‘Not until two days before. I think the thing that makes anybody nervous is the press - because I felt like it was just a lovely, normal family wedding and then suddenly you get asked questions by the press. I remember one of them asking ‘how do you feel thinking that millions of people are going to see your work?’ I hadn’t thought of that at all. You just don’t.

‘‘I knew that it was pretty epic to be asked but I was more concerned about the logistics. You spend time with the bride and you spend time talking about things, but you don’t think of Joe Public having an opinion.’’

HRH Duchess of Cambridge’s bouquet was small and subtle, dominated by whites and a little greenery.

‘‘Everything was British, everything was seasonal and everything was from the Royal estate.

‘‘She had Lily of the Valley, a little touch of hyacinth, because in the language of flowers they symbolise the constancy of love and we thought that was a nice message, and she had some Sweet William, which was a bit fun.’’

Shane was also responsible for the avenue of trees in Westminster Abbey - field maples and hornbeams.

‘‘Nature decided that the trees weren’t going to be blossom trees that they were going to be green trees, because it was a really hot spring that year, so we were not in control of that.

‘‘The Duchess of Cambridge didn’t mind at all, luckily. I’ve had brides hyperventilate over the shade of pink, never mind to suddenly tell somebody, by the way, you’re not going to have blossom. She was fine, she said ‘oh well, that’s great’. She was a very calm bride. Incredibly calm.’’

After the ceremony, everything was replanted, recycled or composted.

As we talk, I try my best to copy Shane’s floral design, and it doesn’t look too bad; he’s a great teacher.

‘‘Yours is definitely more feminine,’’ he says, admiring my handiwork.

I’d never imagined I would enjoy flower arranging - truth be told, I thought it was more for pale, fragile ladies with a fondness for Laura Ashley frocks. Not a bit. This new-found passion won’t be stemmed!