Royal Navy team complete epic Atlantic row challenge

A Co Antrim man and his team-mates have completed an epic world challenge after rowing a whopping 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

HMS Oardacious are four Royal Navy Submariners who completed the gruelling journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua on Saturday, raising over £100,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity in the process.

Dylan Woods reunited with family at Nelson's Harbour, Antigua.

The team, made up of Petty Officer Dylan Woods from Whitehead, Lieutenant Hugo Mitchell-Heggs from Sheffield, Lieutenant Callum Fraser from Basingstoke, and Leading Engineer Technician Matt Harvey from Kirkaldy, embarked upon the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, the "world's toughest row", on December 12.

In just 36 days, they rowed their 28ft-long, £50,000 lightweight R45 Rannoch rowing boat across 3,000 miles of shark-infested waters, with waves reaching heights of 40ft, heavy storms, and busy shipping lanes.

“The beginning of the race was touch and go, due to the demise of our autopilot which meant we had to steer manually and took us down to three men for 24 hours, but determination and great team work meant we still managed to remain in the front pack," said Hugo.

The men completed 1.5million strokes by keeping to a strict schedule of rowing two hours, and sleeping for two hours, 24 hours a day, overcoming seasickness, blisters and sores.

At their lowest, the team battled dehydration and extreme fatigue in 40-degree heat, burning 12,000 calories a day and losing around 20 percent of their body weight.

Commenting on the journey, local man Dylan said: “It was an incredible challenge for a worthwhile cause and it feels great to be back on land, reunited with loved ones. My gran was told to prepare bangers and mash for our return so that will be next on my list!”