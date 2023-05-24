1 . 1492883625.jpg

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson