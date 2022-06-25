RUC man speaks out ahead of case

An ex-Special Branch detective has said there’s an air of “thanklessness” about having been a police officer during the Troubles, as he added his voice to those criticising the Police Ombudsman for using the term “collusive behaviour”.

William Matchett was speaking to the News Letter ahead of a potentially highly-significant court challenge on Tuesday, when a group of retired officers will bring a case against the ombudsman’s office.

The case is essentially three judicial review hearings in one, and one of the central themes will be the claim that the ombudsman is wrong to deploy the term above.

The aftermath of a mortar attack by IRA on Newry RUC station

The courts had already warned the ombudsman’s office against making findings of “collusion” – so instead the ombudsman has settled on the phrase “collusive behaviours”.

But many ex-police have complained that this gives the impression that a crime has been committed (such as providing material support to terrorists) despite an absence of prosecutable evidence.

Dr Matchett said: “I think when you’re an investigating statutory authority, your remit is to investigate a complaint, and you have to stick within normal criminal justice and the normal rules of due [process] and a fair trial – put the evidence of an offence in criminal law to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

When the phrase “collusive behaviour” is reported in the news “people take the strong inference that the police must’ve done something wrong – but there’s no evidence to say that” which would stand up in court.

He said the RUC had been ”coming down with incidents to investigate from the UVF, UDA, PIRA, INLA”, and that a lot of the time the inability to stop attacks and catch perpetrators was not down to “failings” but to “limitations”, such as massive witness intimidation.

He cited the case of an officer he worked with who got a tip-off about an arms dump, went to investigate, and got blown up – losing a leg, arm, and an eye.

He went on to return to work as a front line officer.

Dr Matchett said he know a number of such dedicated police officers, and in “any other place we’d be giving them knighthoods”.