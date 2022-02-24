“Russia has never first attacked any country, never,” said Miroslav Vorotynskij, who came to Northern Ireland in 2005 from Lithuania, which up until 1991 had been part of the Soviet Union.

He said: “This part of Ukraine – Lugansk and Donbas – they do not want to be with Ukraine, they want to be part of Russia.”

Miroslav said that it was not the Ukrainian Government who “make trouble” but the American and British Governments “who want to make a problem in Ukraine”.

Former Soviet Union soldier Miroslav Vorotynskij with his son in Northern Ireland

He said: “They want to make war with Russia and Ukraine.

“British and Americans, Boris Johnson and (Joe) Biden – they send always many soldiers and guns, they want to make trouble.

“They want Ukraine to have a war with Russia, with Putin.

“(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy tells them, ‘we don’t need any guns, we don’t need war’.”

A former member of the Red Army, Miroslav said Putin’s Russian Army was very strong but he did not wish to use it: “I remember Putin said in an interview that we don’t need war. The Russian Government, Russian people and Ukraine people do not want war but if war happens it’s may be a last resort. Nobody will win in that war.

“Nobody wants a war but the American government. Why does Biden send all the time guns, soldiers everywhere?”

He said that NATO soldiers positioned all around the Russian border was “very strange”.

He commented: “In my country, around Lithuania, there are many British, American soldiers, around Latvia, Estonia, Poland, many thousands of soldiers out there.

“They put the army around the Russian border, it is not Russia, it’s NATO, they put the army around the Russian border.”

He said support for Russia was 50/50 among his work colleagues, adding that the news in the UK was “very political” in presenting an anti-Russian agenda.

“I know in my heart, in my brain, Russia never attack another country,” he said.

“They can give help to a different country like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, they can help but never attack another country.”

