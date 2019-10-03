Sadness at sudden passing of two men

Lurgan Rugby and Cricket Club has been rocked by the passing of two of its members within a week.

Sadness has been expressed at the sudden passing of Nigel Cairns at his Gilford Road home last night (Wednesday, October 2).

He was the dearly loved son of Ray and the late George, husband of Claire and loving father of Aimee and Jake.

His funeral service will take place at Malcomsons Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, at 2.30pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

A family death notice stated: “Family homes strictly private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Friday between 7pm and 9pm.

“Family flowers only please, Donations if desired may be made for Marie Curie c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

“Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all his family and many friends.”

His passing follows the death of another stalwart member of the rugby club - Alan William Dawson.

Mr Dawson passed suddenly at home on Friday, September 27. Late of Acre Lane, Waringstown he was the dearly loved husband of the late Hazel, beloved son of Betty and much loved father of Jane and Andrew.

His funeral service took place in Waringstown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October 2, followed by a strictly private committal at Roselawn Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and Marie Curie c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

A family notice said: “Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughter and fiancé Marc, son and partner Sara and entire family circle.”

Both Mr Dawson and Mr Cairns were familiar figures at the rugby club.