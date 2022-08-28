Sailing tragedy victim (94) ‘a character’ says club colleague

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A genera view of Carrick marina on Sunday morning. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

James Allen died after his 18ft sailing craft got into difficulies after leaving the East Belfast Yacht Club (EBYC) at lunchtime on Saturday.

Another man, William Mahood who is aged in his 70s, was rescued from the water and treated by NI Ambulance Service and RNLI members at the scene.

It is understood the boat has been acquired recently, and that the two men had taken it out on the water for a test sailing when tragedy struck.

Mr Allen, known as Jimmy, had been a member of EBYC for more than three decades and was appointed honorary vice-commodore in recent years in recognition of his service to the club.

Police said the incident is being treated as a “tragic drowing incident”.

The club’s honorary secretary Brian Larmour said he doesn’t think the EBYC, which was established in 1904, has ever suffered the loss of a boat in its long history.

Mr Larmour said his club colleague, a retired steel-worker, was well-known in the sailing fraternity, having owned boats based on Lough Erne and Lough Neagh, as well as Belfast Lough, over many years.

“It has hit everybody like a sledgehammer,” he said.

“Jimmy was the last person I am aware of at that age still sailing out around the coast.

“He was still mobile enough. He wasn’t fit to be running anywhere but he still managed alright.

“He was prone to say what he was thinking... and he was a character, and everybody got on with him,” Mr Larmour added.

“Now and again the boats have had breakdowns but there is normarlly some of the [club members] about the lough somewhere, so you can give them a shout on the radio and they will give you a tow in.

“Most of us have been towed in at some point but I think that’s the first time we have lost a boat,” Mr Larmour went on to say.

Police said that Mr Allen and and Mr Mahood had launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road between 1.30pm and 2pm.

However, a mayday call around 3pm reported that the boat was beginning to take in water.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “Ultimately, both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died.

“We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.”

D/I Finlay added: “Our enquiries into what caused this boat to sink are at an early stage and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is assisting.

“We would also appreciate the public’s assistance. If you noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw the boat while out in the lough to please contact us on 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said: Bangor RNLI responded to the call for help, and added: “Following the recovery of two casualties by vessels that had responded to the Mayday near Greenisland, lifeboat crew provided casualty care on scene.