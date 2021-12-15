Sammy Malcolm was well known in Scouting circles in Lurgan and Co Armagh

Sammy Malcolm, fondly remembered by generations of former Scouts in Lurgan, was a former bank manager and following his retirement took on the role of historian and archivist for Shankill Parish Church in the town.

The Malcolm family was hit by tragedy in 1994 when Sammy’s son Gavin was brutally murdered while walking home from a friend’s house.

Sammy and his wife Joan handled the heartbreak of losing their 15-year-old son, and the subsequent trial of the four men who had a role in killing him, with admirable dignity.

A young Sammy on the hockey field

The father of three’s funeral will take place tomorrow at 10.30am in Malcomson’s Funeral Home followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Sammy’s nephew Ian Malcolm said: “Sammy was an inspirational man with a passion for all sports – especially cricket.

“Sammy worked in banking, starting off in the old Belfast Savings Bank, before it became the Trustee Savings Bank. He was manager of several branches during his career, including Kilkeel.

Sammy had a passion for cricket and railways . INLM5110-915con

“He lived in Annalong at that time, a place he loved so much that he gave his house that name when he came back to Lurgan.

Sammy was a lifelong Scout, holding many senior positions in the Scouting movement in Lurgan and Co Armagh. He was also a long-time member of Victoria Cricket Club.

Ian, who worked for the Lurgan Mail where Sammy’s brother Louie was also editor, said: “Sammy’s other passion was railways and he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland, as well as much farther afield, to see different rolling stock and lines.”

