School offer support to pupils after sudden death of ‘much-loved’ girl, 12

A school in Co Down has pledged to support pupils following the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl.

Evan Cromie was described by Strangford College as a “much loved Year 8 student”.

Principal, Clare Foster, said: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of the sudden death of Evan Cromie, a much loved Year 8 student. Our students were informed about this by their form teachers this morning (Monday).”

She continued: “We are deeply saddened by this great loss but we are trying, for all the students’ sake, to keep the school environment as normal as possible.

“Our thoughts are with Evan’s family at this tragic time and the school community sends them its sincerest sympathy and support.”

The school principal added: “Trained staff from the Education Authority critical incident response team are helping to support us through this difficult time and are available in school to support pupils as required.”

An online GoFundMe page has been set up online to help pay for Evan’s mother Belinda’s funeral costs and has raised almost £2,800.

A missing person appeal for Evan Cromie came to an end on May 18. PSNI Ards thanked the public for their assistance following the appeal.