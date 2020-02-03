Schoolboy killed in traffic collision on NI road is named - tributes paid to tragic teen online

The teenage boy who died in a horror traffic collision yesterday has been named.

In a post the teen's school, De La Salle, Downpatrick, said: "It was with great sadness to hear the news of Deaglan (Declan) Moran our Year 10 pupil who died as a result of a traffic accident last night.

Flowers left at the scene

"We do not have any funeral arrangements but our thoughts and prayers are with Deaglan, his family and school friends. St John the Baptist de La Salle, Pray For Us."

Underneath the post friends have posted tributes to the teenager. One said: " Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends ❤", another added: " Heartbreaking, thinking of all his family and friends Rip Deaglan fly high wee man💔🙏" and "Heart breaking, think of all his family and his wee classmates .RIP deaglan 💔".

The male pedestrian died following a road traffic collision on the Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick last night.

A PSNI spokesman said that police received a report at around 6.35 pm on Sunday evening.

The road was closed for a several hours and reopened at 1.30 am this morning (Monday, 3rd February).

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Flying Horse Road and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1509 02/02/20.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in Downpatrick.

"There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in the Flying Horse Road area of Downpatrick," he said.

"Any death on our roads is a tragedy. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this teenage boy at this sad time."