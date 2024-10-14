Schuh, Rituals, Mango and Søstrene Grene among 7 new stores to open at Rushmere Shopping Centre Craigavon before Christmas
The centre, which is flourishing since it was taken over, already celebrated the refurbishment of the H Samuels store this week.
-
-
Now the former Sainsbury’s section of the main building is cloaked in mystery as workers beaver away fitting out for the new traders.
Rushmere Shopping Centre has confirmed that Rituals, Søstrene Grene and Mango are three of seven new stores to open before the Festive season.
However it is understood others who may be taking up residency include Schuh, Cafe Nero and Mountain Warehouse.
Within the main store itself, work is continuing on the flooring and staff are getting prepared for the Christmas period.
This huge investment by major companies will see a considerable number of new jobs created and is a huge boost to the area.
This week also sees the opening of a new Quiz shop at Rushmere - a very popular fashion out – which will be opening on Friday.
A spokesperson for Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are delighted to be welcoming 7 new tenants to #TeamRushmere before the end of the year!
"Alongside welcoming our new tenants, we also have RushFEAR and a brand new Christmas experience to look forward to (stay tuned...)
"We would like to thank every member of the Rushmere community for their continued support this year," said the spokesperson.
With Primark attracting a huge footfall and lots of new stores including Waterstones which is there a year now and Miniso which opened earlier this year, Rushmere Shopping Centre is a popular spot.