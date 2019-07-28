Scottish Pipe Band Championships: NI drum majors sweep up prizes

Levengrove Park in Dumbarton was the setting for the Scottish Pipe Band Championships which was the fourth of the five major RSPBA championships.

Northern Ireland was represented by eight bands and 23 drum majors who were all expecting to contribute to a decent haul of prizes and more especially seize the opportunity to get their names in the frame ahead of the World Championships which are now less than three weeks away.

Sadly as with so many of the major contests this season it was a wet day to such an extent that the finale had to be cancelled.

Our local competitors did not disappoint as they won 21 trophies which made the journey home that bit more memorable.

In Grade 1 Field Marshal Montgomery had to settle for third place as Inveraray & District collected their second title in a row to move level in major wins with St Laurence O’Toole who had a disappointing day as they were placed fourth with second placed Scottish Power winning the drumming.

In Grade 2 it was a Northern Ireland one-two with Closkelt winning the grade by a healthy margin ahead of Ravara who won the drumming prize.

In Grade 3A the much-fancied St Mary’s Derrytrasna could only finish fourth to St Joseph’s Clondalkin from Dublin while Battlehill took six place. Cullybackey, who are celebrating their centenary this year, had a brilliant win in Grade 4A.

Our local drum majors continue to dominate as they claimed the three section titles.

Louis Anderson lifted his fourth major junior title of the year while four of the remaining five places went to local competitors.

Kara Gilmour became the Juvenile champion and again four other places were secured.

James Kennedy made it a Scottish double for both himself and his Closkelt band as he lifted his second major title in succession which is particularly remarkable considering this is his first year in the Senior grade. Can he follow in the footsteps of Emma Barr who last year won the worlds title in her first year in the section?

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1st Inveraray & District, 2nd Scottish Power [also Best Drums], 3rd Field Marshal Montgomery, 4th St Laurence O’Toole, 5th Boghall & Bathgate, 6th Police Scotland Fife.

Grade 2: 1st Closkelt. 2nd Ravara [also Best Drums], 3rd Portlethen & District, 4th Uddingston Strathclyde, 5th Buchan Petersen, 6th Royal Burgh Annan.

Grade 3A: 1st St Joseph’s [also Best Drums], 2nd City of Inverness, 3rd The Highlanders 4 Scots, 4th St Mary’s Derrytrasna, 5th Deeside, 6th Battlehill.

Grade 3B: 1st Dumbar RBL [also Best Drums], 2nd Oban High School, 3rd Turiff & District, 4th Milngavie, 5th Lochryan, 6th Arbroath.

Grade 4A: 1st Cullybackey, 2nd Methil & District, 3rd Mid Argyll, 4th Glenrothes & District, 5th Lower Clyde, 6th Kelty & Blairadam. Best Drums: Royal Burgh of Stirling.

Grade 4B: 1st Camelon [also Best Drums], 2nd Strathendrick, 3rd Culter & District, 4th Dumfries, 5th Kilbarchan, 6th Vale of Atholl.

Juvenile: 1st Dollar Academy. Best Drums; George Watsons College. Novice Juvenile B: 1st Renfrewshire Schools [also Best Drums]. Novice Juvenile A: 1st Dollar Academy. Best Drums: North Lanarkshire Schools.

Drum Majors

Junior: 1st Louis Anderson, 2nd Leanne Crooks, 3rd Louise Smiton, 4th Carys Graham, 5th Beth Turner. 6th Benjamin Walker.

Juvenile: 1st Kara Gilmour, 2nd Kathy Hunter, 3rd Emily Crooks, 4th Becky Cox, 5th Abigail Wenlock, 6th Katie Bicker.

Senior: 1st James Kennedy, 2nd Lauren Hanna, 3rd Emma Barr, 4th Gibb Fraser, 5th Liam Renton, 6th Kevan Renton.